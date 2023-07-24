NFL Rumors: Patriots urged to make $60,800,000 move for Broncos WR after missing out on DeAndre Hopkins

The newest worst-kept secret in 2023 has finally become official: top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is joining the Tennessee Titans, so the spurned New England Patriots have to act.

In Bleacher Report, Maurice Moton opined that Foxborough should trade for the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton. He cited the following quote from The Athletic's Nick Kosmider:

"The Broncos are not actively shopping any of their wide receivers. But I don't think that completely closes the door on a potential move being made at some point between now and the start of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"With Denver picking up the fifth-year option on Jerry Jeudy's rookie contract, the Broncos are currently set to have one of the highest-paid groups of receivers in the league in 2024. That's not typically how Payton-coached teams have operated."

To explain, he said that while Sutton wants to remain a Bronco (having signed a four-year, $60.8 million extension in 2021), the Broncos will have a very high-priced receiving corps, thanks to Tim Patrick's impending return from an ACL injury, Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option and Marvin Mims' pro debut.

The Patriots are also reported to be looking for insurance for star acquisition JuJu Smith-Schuster, who allegedly did not perform to expectations at mandatory minicamp due to a lingering knee injury.

NFL Notifications @NFLNotify

The



The Patriots just missed out on WR DeAndre Hopkins and are looking for a “Plan B” option.… pic.twitter.com/6jlvs3xdEH 𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥:The #Broncos have been engaged in trade talks with the #Patriots for WR Courtland Sutton and hope to come to terms to a deal quickly as training camp begins to kick off.The Patriots just missed out on WR DeAndre Hopkins and are looking for a “Plan B” option.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Why did DeAndre Hopkins join Tennessee Titans instead of New England Patriots? Analyzing wide receiver's big move

DeAndre Hopkins' decision to spurn the Patriots for the Titans can come as a surprise to many, as Foxboro was heavily courting him.

DeAndre Hopkins had visited the New England facilities and posted an Instagram Story of watching a Patriots highlight reel during a workout. On The Pat McAfee Show, veteran cornerback Pacman Jones said:

"I actually like this Patriots thing; this is just me personally. I don't think he leaves there without a deal."

Jmo 🦹🏻‍♂️ @JmoKnowsBall



“I don’t think DHop leaves there, I don’t think he leaves without a deal”



#ForeverNE #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Z5DQc5K0f8 Adam “PacMan” Jones (close friend of DHop) speaking on Deandre Hopkins visit today with the Patriots on the Pat McAfee show today:“I don’t think DHop leaves there, I don’t think he leaves without a deal”

While he has not opened up on the matter, a closer look at the rosters can reveal why "DHop" went to the Titans.

Despite reports of a less-than-stellar performance at mandatory minicamp, JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to be the lead receiver on a corps that also has Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker and tight ends Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry.

Conversely, the Titans did not have a top pass-catcher before Hopkins came onboard. Once AJ Brown and Julio Jones left after 2021, they faced a severe drought of credible wideouts.

The Titans reckon DeAndre Hopkins would fill that hole and reduce the workload on Derrick Henry. He also brings a familiarity with coach Mike Vrabel, having worked together in Houston.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!