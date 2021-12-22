NFL Rumors: Urban Meyer threatened to sue reporter who broke Josh Lambo story

Even though both Urban Meyer and Josh Lambo are gone from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the stench of their now infamous interaction still remains. Though the Josh Lambo story was tantamount to the final nail in Urban Meyer's coffin, more details are emerging of the coach's time in Jacksonville and none of them paint him in a flattering light.

To recollect, it was alleged that Urban Meyer had kicked Josh Lambo in practice, the player and his head coach at the time then proceeded to have a back and forth between themselves on the matter. Now the reporter who uncovered that story, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, has revealed that he heard from Urban Meyer's lawyers before the story was published.

Urban Meyer's lawyers allegedly threaten reporter behing Josh Lambo story

Josh Lambo at Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

Rick Stroud went on the Rich Eisen show and detailed what went down before the story finally saw the light of day. As is customary, after detailing Josh Lambo's allegations in his report, he sent it to both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Urban Meyer for comment.

Based on his recollection, the Jaguars went into crisis mode and asked him to withhold the story to give them time to prepare for the fallout. They even apparently volunteered players who could corroborate the story but say that it was not as serious as it was being made out to be. This raised the question of whether the Jaguars were aware of the issue beforehand.

But the most intriguing response to the Josh Lambo story came from Urban Meyer and his legal representatives, who allegedly sent him a threatening communication should he choose to publish the story without certain information. The way he recounted the situation was:

“When I did the [Josh Lambo] story, they were in crisis mode in Jacksonville. I had a lot of conversations with them. They begged me to hold the story till 4 o’clock. I got a statement from their legal counsel first. I got a threatening letter from [Urban Meyer’s] attorney about publishing the story without certain information. We waited for their statement.”

You can watch the segment below:

The entire saga is another corroboration of the unfortunate lack of professionalism that has stemmed from the Jaguars organization during Urban Meyer's stint there. Never mind the Josh Lambo story, if the reports are true, Meyer's reaction to the story has been even more concerning.

Now that the Jaguars have finally gotten rid of him, they should look to turn the page on this chapter and bring some integrity back to the organization.

Edited by David Nyland