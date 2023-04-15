NFL Rumors: Vikings considering huge Dalvin Cook decision after months of deliberation

Dalvin Cook is reportedly being shopped around in the trade market by the Minnesota Vikings during the 2023 NFL offseason. He has spent his entire career with the franchise, where he has been one of the most productive running backs in the entire league. His contract is likely why the Vikings have expressed a willingness to move on from their superstar back.

Cook carries a massive $14.1 million cap hit for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. This currently ranks fourth among all NFL running backs. He is also under contract for the next three years as he's not scheduled to hit free agency until the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season. He still has three years remaining on his five-year contract worth $63 million.

While the Vikings continue to shop Dalvin Cook, they have yet to find the right trade partner interested in making a deal. Recent reports indicate that the organization has also explored the possibility of outright releasing Cook if they can't pull off a trade prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler:

"I'm told all options are on the table here and that he could be released closer to the draft if things don't work out .. They had talked to at least one team about a trade in the past closer to free agency, so he is certainly a name to watch."

Fowler suggested that at least one team has been in discussions about a possible trade for Dalvin Cook. He earned his fourth consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl during the 2022 NFL season. He should have a relatively strong market of interested teams.

Releasing Cook will save the Vikings about $6 million against the salary cap in 2023 if they do so before June 1st, which increases to nearly $8 million if they wait until after. They will receive even more of a discount by trading him. Prior to June 1st, trading Cook saves $9 million in cap space, while waiting until after will save $11 million.

Who will be the Vikings RB if they move on from Dalvin Cook?

Alexander Mattison

The Vikings recently signed Alexander Mattison to a two-year contract extension worth up to $7 million during the 2023 NFL offseason. He was pending free agency this year, but now remains under contract until the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season.

If the Minnesota Vikings do in fact move on from Dalvin Cook this year, Mattison will presumably take over as their lead running back. He has served as the backup for each of the last four years, patiently waiting for his opportunity to be the featured back in their offense.

