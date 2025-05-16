NFL scheduler Mike North reveals Vikings' first response to playing two back-to-back games in Europe

The Minnesota Vikings have two back-to-back games in Europe during the 2025 season. They face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 in Dublin. This will be the league's first-ever regular-season game in Ireland. Kevin O'Connell and his team will then travel to London in Week 5 to play the Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North, on the Ross Tucker football program, talked about the Minnesota Vikings playing back-to-back international games and their initial reaction to the opportunity.

According to North, the Vikings were excited to play in Dublin and London on the road this year. North also revealed that the idea to give them back-to-back international games was first presented by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

"When we got the international games, I basically reached out to all the teams and said, 'Vikings, you see the schedule. You know Pittsburgh's hosting a game in Dublin. You know you are a road opponent for the Steelers this year. There's a chance you can be chosen to go to Ireland.

"Subsequent phonecall, 'Hey Vikings, you know you're playing the Brown this year. They are hosting a game in London. ... It was actually commissioner Goodell who said, 'You think they want to do both?'. ... But I called them, and I talked to them. And it went from open minded to willing to kind of eager. And so kind of partnered up with them. ... But they're gonna spend the week over there, and it will be a good test for us."

Last season, Minnesota took on the New York Jets in London. It was their fourth regular-season international game in London, which they won 23-17.

Vikings owner believes game in Dublin is a good chance for exposure

Mark Wilf believes the game against the Steelers in Dublin is a good publicity opportunity for the franchise.

It will help Minnesota gain international recognition. Wilf also expressed his gratitude for being chosen to go against the Steelers in the league's first regular-season game in Ireland.

"Playing in Ireland's first-ever NFL game is an opportunity to introduce fans to the Minnesota Vikings and help the league continue to make the game of football more accessible globally," Wilf said (according to ESPN).

"To do so against a storied franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers adds a unique challenge that makes this even more special. We are honored to be selected for this historic game and will be anxious to see what promises to be an electric game day environment in Croke Park."

Last season, Kevin O'Connell and his team finished with a 14-3 campaign, qualifying for the playoffs, but their quest for a Super Bowl ended with a loss to the Rams in the Wild Card round.

