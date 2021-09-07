NFL season preview: 3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will miss the playoffs

The Miami Dolphins are in a pivotal year. The Dolphins are taking the training wheels off with Tua Tagovailoa and, after an 11-5 campaign, are setting the bar at the playoffs.

It's a lot of pressure for a quarterback just stepping into a full-time role. Here are three reasons why the "Tua Takeover" isn't happening this year.

Why the Miami Dolphins will not be diving deep into the playoffs this year

Tua Tagovailoa isn't the answer

On paper, Tua Tagovailoa had an outstanding rookie season, throwing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. While those are decent numbers, the offense came to a screeching halt every time Ryan Fitzpatrick came out of the game. When Tagovailoa came out of the game, the offense picked up with Fitzpatrick.

As far as late round QB's go, is @MatthewBerryTMR in on Ryan Fitzpatrick of his Washington Football Team this year? pic.twitter.com/UILKoFMFqs — Fantasy Focus Live (@fantasyfocus) September 7, 2021

Of course, Fitzpatrick is a veteran and Tagovailoa was just getting his feet wet. That said, if Tagovailoa struggles in 2021, the Dolphins will be out of the playoff conversation.

Too many better wild card options in AFC

If Tua Tagovailoa doesn't take off this season, the Dolphins will slip out of the AFC Wild Card positioning. Put simply, the Bills (or possibly the Patriots) will be winning the division this year. That leaves the Dolphins vying for a wild card seed. Unfortunately, there are a number of teams with much more promise who will also be fighting for the seeds.

There are three wild-card playoff spots available for non-division winners. Possible wild-card contenders are the Patriots in the AFC East. In the AFC West, the Raiders, Chargers or the Broncos could be in play in December. In the AFC North, the Ravens or Browns could be in contention. In the AFC South, the Colts could be in the race if Carson Wentz stays healthy.

The Dolphins will have to be better than all but two of the teams listed above to make the playoffs. In other words, the Dolphins have to be better than four of the seven teams listed above. Right now, the Chargers, Ravens, Browns, and Patriots all have much better reasons to be in the playoffs than the Dolphins.

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins

Even if the Dolphins are better than the Raiders, Broncos, Colts, and Patriots, there are simply too few playoff spots to go around. In order for the Dolphins to make the playoffs, Tagovailoa essentially has to be better than either Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson or Baker Mayfield. He also has to be better than Bill Belichick, coupled with his new quarterback, Mac Jones.

Shaky at wide receiver

Also Read

Will Fuller is suspended and Jaylen Waddle is a rookie. Two of the top three receivers for the Dolphins are unlikely to take over the NFL this year. Wide receiver will be a hindrance for Miami this year. Coupling an unproven quarterback with an unproven receiving room is a sound checklist for building a house on sand.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha