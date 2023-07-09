NFL TikToker predicts Dak Prescott’s Cowboys to have less than 10 wins in upcoming season

Quarterback Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to a playoff road win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last season. But, the team was stopped in their tracks with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers a week later. Will the Cowboys be able to get back to the playoffs next season and finally get over the playoff drought?

According to the Flock Fantasy TikTok account, Dallas is primed to have just nine wins this upcoming season. He predicts that the Cowboys will suffer back-to-back wins against the New York Giants and the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets to start the season.

He then predicted that the Cowboys will be able to get wins over the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots in weeks three and four.

"The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back but, it's not happening. Week one against the Giants it's gonna be in New York, we're gonna' give this game to the Giants. We're also gonna give Week two to the Jets. But, weeks three and four should be much easier, right?

"You have the Cardinals with no Kyler Murray also the Patriots we're gonna go wins there. Now, week five we're gonna' give them a loss against the 49ers. Week six and eight you have a couple of Los Angeles team here but, we have no fans."

A rematch against the San Francisco 49ers may stop Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys from getting above .500. The Cowboys are then predicted to win the home matchup against the Giants and a win against the Philadelphia Eagles at home as well.

"I don't really care if it's an away game. We're gonna go W, W. A loss against the Eagles in Philadelphia, a win against the Giants Week 10. I think these are gonna be two very comparable teams, a win against the Panthers.

"A tough win in division against the Commanders, a loss against a great Seahawks team. A win against the Eagles at home that will be an upset back to back against the Bills and Dolphins. But a win against the Lions Week 17and then a tough in-division game Week 18. A loss against the Commanders."

Those predictions would give the Dallas Cowboys a 9-6 record, which could keep them playoff eligible in the NFC.

For the Cowboys thought, a 10 or more win season is always the goal. Will the team be able to stay ahead in the NFC East in 2023?

What is QB Dak Prescott's record in the NFC?

The NFC East is well-known for being one of the most competitive divisions in the National Football League. With die-hard fan bases and some of the biggest rivalries of all-time, he division produces some of the best games.

Being a quarterback of an NFC East team, especially that of the Dallas Cowboys, is no easy feat. Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott sometimes makes it look easy while taking on his division rivals.

Prescott has a 27-7 record against NFC East teams. It includes a 9-2 record against the Washington Commanders, a 10-2 record against the New York Giants and a 8-3 record against the Philadephia Eagles.

There has been a lot of criticism surrounding Dak Prescott and whether he can get the job done for the Dallas Cowboys. On paper, though, Prescott is still the quarterback to beat when it comes to the NFC East.

