NFL Trade Rumors: Cowboys showed interest in acquiring George Pickens from Steelers

Multiple reports indicate that the Dallas Cowboys were among the teams that expressed interest in Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens during the 2025 NFL Draft. While a deal was never finalized, the discussions shed light on Dallas’s urgent search for veteran help at wide receiver after the team came out of the draft without addressing the position.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Monday, trade conversations involving Pickens surfaced before and during the draft. Dallas was explicitly named as a team that inquired, though no offer is known to have reached a serious stage.

Steelers beat reporters also confirmed that Pittsburgh fielded calls but did not engage in deep negotiations, preferring to retain Pickens as part of a retooled offense.

George Pickens is entering the third year of his rookie contract and is coming off a strong 2024 regular season, finishing with 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

Despite the production, he has drawn mixed attention off the field. Questions have been raised about his maturity and professionalism, including a late arrival to a December game and visible frustration during losses. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has publicly commented on Pickens’ need to grow into a more consistent pro.

That said, Pittsburgh’s front office seems to be committed to keeping him. The team traded for DK Metcalf earlier this offseason in a blockbuster deal with the Seattle Seahawks, raising questions about how Pickens fits into a new-look wide receiver room.

In a pre-draft interview, Steelers General Manager Omar Khan expressed optimism about having both George Pickens and DK Metcalf on the roster, stating:

“We’re glad we have George and DK here. I think they’re going to be exciting for everyone to watch.”

Dallas Cowboys still looking to add more firepower after George Pickens talks

On the Cowboys’ side, the interest in George Pickens highlights a lingering gap opposite star wideout CeeDee Lamb. Dallas passed on wide receivers in all seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, despite entering the weekend with expectations to add playmakers.

They were reportedly ready to get Tetairoa McMillan with their No. 12 pick, but he went No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers.

However, during a post-draft press conference, team owner Jerry Jones did address the possibility of adding a wide receiver. When asked about the team’s lack of moves at the receiver position, Jones stated:

“It definitely was a big-time thought, but the train has not left the station if improvement is needed from what we’ve got on campus.”

Whether George Pickens becomes one of those options again remains unclear, but the initial interest could resurface later this offseason. The Cowboys have salary cap flexibility and an offense in need of firepower.

Meanwhile, the Steelers could be one slow start away from reconsidering the makeup of their receiving corps.

