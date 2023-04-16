NFL Trade Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins makes his stance clear on possibility of joining Aaron Rodgers in New York

It's no secret that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wants to be traded by the Arizona Cardinals. And while the NFL Draft is quickly approaching, there are a few trades that are still likely to happen before that. And, while the NFL world awaits the conclusion of the Aaron Rodgers trade, there may be one NFL player who isn't attempting to join the quarterback in New York.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hopkins was taking part in "The Catch," a Fritos sponsored fishing tournament that paired some of the biggest names in the NFL with professional fishermen. While the Cardinals wide receiver was participating in the event, he stopped to take a few questions.

He was, of course, asked about a possible trade and while he won't make the decision of if and where he will be traded, he did participate in a game. The interviewer gave him four teams, and while he wasn't allowed to verbally say if he would want to play there, he gave expressions instead.

The first team was the New England Patriots, and he clearly doesn't want to play there with the face he made. The next was the Buffalo Bills and he seemed quite interested in joining Josh Allen and company.

Then there was the New York Jets and by the facial expression he made, he was not interested in joining the offense that the team is trying to build. The fourth and final, the Kansas City Chiefs and Hopkins once again smiled, just as he did with the Buffalo Bills.

So, if he has any say about it, it's clear that the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver would be interested in playing for an AFC contender.

Could WR DeAndre Hopkins be traded to the Baltimore Ravens?

Could the Baltimore Ravens work a trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins? NFL Insider Dov Kleiman reported on Saturday afternoon that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has made a request from the team. Apparently, according to the report, Jackson wanted the team to acquire both Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr. and then he would go back to the negotiating table.

Report: Lamar Jackson told the #Ravens to acquire both Odell Beckham and DeAndre Hopkins and then "we can talk”, per @mlombardiNFL The Ravens told him they couldn't afford both players, but they’d get one of them. Then signed OBJ to a deal worth up to $18M for one year.- via @NFL_DovKleiman

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



The Ravens told him they couldn't afford both players, but they’d get one of them.



Then signed OBJ to a deal worth up to $18M for one year. Report: Lamar Jackson told the #Ravens to acquire both Odell Beckham and DeAndre Hopkins and then "we can talk”, per @mlombardiNFL The Ravens told him they couldn't afford both players, but they’d get one of them.Then signed OBJ to a deal worth up to $18M for one year. Report: Lamar Jackson told the #Ravens to acquire both Odell Beckham and DeAndre Hopkins and then "we can talk”, per @mlombardiNFL The Ravens told him they couldn't afford both players, but they’d get one of them. Then signed OBJ to a deal worth up to $18M for one year. https://t.co/CkzMy3pVRM

The Ravens then told Jackson that they couldn't afford both players, but they did officially sign Odell Beckham Jr. this past week on a one-year deal worth $18 million.

Whether the Ravens would attempt to restructure additional contracts and perhaps use trade capital to make a trade happen remains to be seen. However, retaining their quarterback is the top priority at this moment.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes