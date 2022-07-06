NFL Trade Rumors: Four teams closely monitoring Baker Mayfield's situation with Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield has been one of the main topics of conversation around the NFL world during the 2022 offseason. He is entering the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2022 NFL season and was seeking a long-term contract extension.

Everything changed when the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans. It happened during the offseason and they locked him in with the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history. The move was made despite the likely scenario in which Watson will receive a lengthy suspension for allegations of sexual misconduct.

The move clearly signifies that the Browns are moving on from Baker Mayfield as Watson is set to be their future quarterback. They doubled down by also adding Jacoby Brissett to serve as their back-up quarterback. The Browns' decision has led Mayfield to request a trade, but the team has yet to find the right deal from a potential landing spot.

According to Michael Balko, there are four teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Baker Mayfield for the right price. All four of them are potentially solid fits for the young quarterback, but for different reasons. Here's why.

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks traded away superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in one of the most shocking moves of the entire 2022 NFL offseason. While they received quarterback Drew Lock as part of their return package, Mayfield would be a significant upgrade and would be the likely day one starter.

#2 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were aggressive during the 2022 NFL offseason in their attempt to upgrade their quarterback position, including pursuing Deshaun Watson. They ultimately failed to accomplish that goal, but will still have an opportunity to acquire Mayfield if they choose to do so. He will likely be their immediate starter ahead of Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral.

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season, but he's entering the final year of his contract. If the Buccaneers were to acquire Baker Mayfield, he could serve as Brady's back-up for one season and prepare to take over the position in the future. It would give the 2017 Heisman Trophy Winner an opportunity to learn from the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

#4 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are in the middle of a full rebuild of their roster as they continue to add young talent to build for their future. While Jared Goff is currently their starting quarterback, it's unclear what their future plans are for the position. If they are looking to move on from Goff, acquiring Baker Mayfield is a potential option for them.

