Weeks out from the 2023 NFL Draft, Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts may face problems as multiple teams look to jump ahead of them at pick No. 3.

Jim Irsay and the Colts currently hold the fourth pick in the draft. The Carolina Panthers hold the first pick, with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals picking at No. 2 and 3, respectively.

While it is almost a guaranteed lock for the Panthers and Texans to select a quarterback with the first two picks in the NFL Draft, the Cardinals will most likely not select a QB. The Colts and Irsay are expected to select a quarterback at No. 4, which is why there are six NFL teams that have called the Cardinals about the pick.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are mulling whether or not to trade the pick or remain put at No. 3. Schefter tweeted:

"At least six teams have inquired with the Arizona Cardinals about trading up for the third overall pick in the upcoming April 27 NFL Draft, per league sources. Cardinals still are mulling whether to move pick or make it."

A quarterback-needy team will likely try to secure the third pick. A team could be targeting Anthony Richardson, Hendon Hooker or Will Levis and fear the Colts may select one of those guys.

Who would the Arizona Cardinals draft at pick number three if they don't trade their pick?

Will Anderson Jr. during Alabama v Tennessee

There's a big chance that the Arizona Cardinals will trade the third pick. If they receive a big trade offer from a team trying to move up, then chances are they will trade down to acquire more draft picks.

Arizona is not guaranteed to trade down despite receiving multiple offers.

The Cardinals could have their eyesight on a few of the highest-rated prospects in the draft and could select them at No. 3. Since Arizona doesn't need a quarterback, it would most likely go with a defensive pick as there are a few highly rated defensive prospects.

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is the best overall prospect in the draft and has been predicted by many to be drafted by the Cardinals. Georgia's DT Jalen Carter was also expected to be the first pick at one point and could be an option for Arizona.

Who do you think Arizona will select at pick number three in the NFL Draft if they don't trade it away?

