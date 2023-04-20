NFL Trade Rumors: LeSean McCoy gives verdict on Stefon Diggs’ future with Bills

Ever since Stefon Diggs lost his composure on the sidelines during the AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals, there have been rumors about his potential exit.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver was extremely upset with how things went in the latter stages of last season. He has also been giving cryptic signals on social media throughout the offseason.

Two-time Super Bowl winner LeSean McCoy was recently asked what he thinks of Diggs' situation in Buffalo. Here's what he said on the Up and Adams Show:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think he's a little emotional, right? Some of his tweets, he stormed out of the locker room. I would've did that too… So, he could be pissed off, you know, like him and Josh are tight and I just feel like sometimes as players, the way we react, people in the media like us, like me, like you, we react to a tweet like that."

"But some guys are good buddies, man. He needs Josh like Josh needs him. He was in Minnesota with a couple of quarterbacks, right? I won't even name them, but he is a lot happier over in Buffalo. So, they'll work it out and he had."

Buffalo Bills fans will hope that McCoy is right because losing Stefon Diggs to another team will be a travesty for them. They still have Super Bowl aspirations and Diggs is the kind of player who is a leader for them.

Josh Allen played hurt at the end of last season, which is why there was a drop in his performance, but hopefully, he will get back to his best next season, and that will help Diggs as well.

Stefon Diggs could be paired up with another elite receiver next season

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs: Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens

The Buffalo Bills missed out on Odell Beckham Jr., but they could still add another elite receiver to pair with Stefon Diggs. Von Miller recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show where he stated that the Bills could still pull off a move for an elite WR.

DeAndre Hopkins has been linked with the Bills, and adding him alongside Diggs and Gabe Davis would be lethal. Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and if he is able to play alongside that group of receivers, he might go on to win the MVP award next season barring any injury.

Dave Myers @DaveMyersBIB



I think the bromance is fine.



#Billsmafia

Via Josh talking openly about Stefon Diggs.I think the bromance is fine.Via @BuffaloBills Josh talking openly about Stefon Diggs. I think the bromance is fine. #Billsmafia Via @BuffaloBills https://t.co/CxKBqXUVO3

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Up & Adams Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes