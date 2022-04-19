NFL Trade Rumors: Insider Ian Rapoport reveals Baker Mayfield's most likely landing spot 

As the NFL draft nears and with off-season programs beginning now, Baker Mayfield is still a Cleveland Brown.

The expectation was that, once the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade from the Houston Texans, they would get rid of Mayfield via trade or release. A month has passed, and neither of these scenarios has happened yet.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, if Mayfield were to be traded, his destination, most likely, would be to the Carolina Panthers.

Rapoport said:

"If Baker Mayfield is gonna get traded before the draft, Carolina is the most likely option. If Carolina doesn't do it, then I think [he'll] wait. So for Carolina, what they're doing right now is they're evaluating all the quarterbacks, and they'll make a decision. Would I rather trade for Baker Mayfield and some of his big salary? Or would I rather take Malik Willis, or Kenny Pickett or someone at number six? And if Mayfield isn't traded by then, it could be a minute."

This morning, ESPN's NFL analyst Adam Schefter reported that Mayfield did not show up for the start of the Browns' off-season workout program, which started today.

Carolina could still be interested in acquiring Mayfield. They could wait until NFL draft day to draft a quarterback, with their sixth-overall pick, if that's the direction they want to head in finding a new franchise quarterback. Time will tell what will happen, but the Panthers currently have only Sam Darnold as a starting option at quarterback for next season.

The Cleveland Browns signed backups Josh Dobbs and Jacoby Brissett this NFL off-season

If the Browns' move to trade for Watson wasn't a clear indication that they were moving on from Mayfield, then signing two backup quarterbacks to their new starter should be a clear indication that they are.

After acquiring Watson, the Browns signed Jacoby Brissett shortly after the trade. The deal is reportedly a one-year contract for $4.65 million, with $4.5 million of that in guaranteed money, according to spotrac.com.

Shortly after, the Browns signed former Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs to a one-year deal.

He'll join Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, and Jacoby Brisset in the Browns QB room and will compete for a backup spot.

A Mayfield trade could take some time for the Browns. There aren't many QB-needy teams as there were at the beginning of free agency, and teams may not want to take on his $18.8 million hit this season.

