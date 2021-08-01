NFL Training Camp 2021: Jacob Eason impresses Colts OC after taking over for injured Carson Wentz

Jacob Eason suddenly became one of the most important members of the Indianapolis Colts organization. The second-year player, who was drafted in the fourth round, took reps as first-team quarterback Friday and Saturday with Carson Wentz's foot injury and has impressed offensive coordinator Marcus Brady while on the field.

"I thought he did a good job moving in the pocket," Brady said. "Obviously the defense can say they got quite a few sacks. But overall I thought he handled it well. (Quarterbacks coach) Scott Milanovich did a great job of working it in the individual drill, we're trying to stress when you're moving, keep two hands on the football to protect that football. Obviously we don't want that catastrophic play. So I thought he handled it well, he got out of the pocket, just don't force throws down the field. If it's not there, get the three, four-yard gain or check it down to the back.

Eason saw very limited action in his first year as Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett were above him in the depth chart. Now in his second year and with Wentz out for a while, he gets valuable playing time against good competition, especially considering that last year saw no OTAs or mandatory minicamp because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Re: Jacob Eason, who'll step in for Wentz for time being: it's not just an opportunity to show what he can do, but to show he can steadily improve. It's his first real run against an NFL defense. He'll have good days and bad days. Vital he takes steps forward over next 2 weeks. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) July 30, 2021

Carson Wentz injury

Wentz felt something pop on his foot at the end of Thursday's camp practice and didn't practice for the last two days. He'll be getting a second opinion on the injury with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, however, it seems the Colts are already bracing for him to miss the start of the regular season.

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

The Colts signed Brett Hundley on Saturday. There's no timetable for Wentz to return from the injury yet.

Wentz had an extensive injury report with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in all 16 games during his rookie season, but the following year he tore his ACL and missed the rest of the campaign that culminated in a Super Bowl victory. In 2018, he suffered a fractured vertebrae, and also a concussion during the 2019 playoffs after a hit from Jadeveon Clowney in the matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Who is Jacob Eason, new Colts starter?

Eason is a second-year quarterback from Washington. He was a five-star recruit in 2015 before committing to Georgia, however, an early injury in 2017 saw him lose his starter spot to Jake Fromm, and he transferred from the university soon after.

Eason has a strong arm who can throw all kinds of deep passes, but he's inconsistent and seems to have trouble making progressions during a given play. For example, he's having problems with turnovers and throwing interceptions to linebacker Bobby Okereke for two straight days.

Colts QB Jacob Eason has a favorite target he enjoys throwing to: LB Bobby Okereke. Okereke has intercepted Eason on back-to-back days — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) July 31, 2021

Eason didn't play a single snap during his rookie season.

