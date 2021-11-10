NFL Twitter blasts referees for ridiculous call against Bears vs. Steelers 

It seems that there is never a dull moment when it comes to referees in the National Football League. While some may say that it is just fans who are upset about how their team was penalized, it has become a consensus with all NFL fans, that the referees flags are thrown just a bit too often.

This season, the NFL officiating crew has been focused on calls regarding their interpretation of taunting. As with other calls in the league, referees have different opinions of what taunting looks like and have penalized players several times for questionable actions.

On Monday night in a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears, linebacker Cassius Marsh was flagged for taunting after sacking quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Instead of the Steelers punting, they continued the drive and went on to score a field goal to take the lead and then get the win.

Referees blasted by NFL Twitter for taunting call against Bears

After sacking Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Chicago Bears outside linebacker Cassius Marsh looked toward the Steelers sideline as the punting team ran onto the field. The referees took that as taunting and threw a flag, but not before bumping into Marsh.

Outspoken former players such as Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee each had their own Tweets about the referees. Sharpe went as far as to say that the referee in question should be suspended for his actions, which includes hitting Marsh.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe NFL needs to suspend that Ref. He intentionally stuck his butt out ,so Bears player could run into him and then threw a flag. NFL needs to suspend that Ref. He intentionally stuck his butt out ,so Bears player could run into him and then threw a flag.

McAfee simply said 'these refs' and then brought the topic of taunting to his namesake, The Pat McAfee Show, on Tuesday morning.

The referee's "hip check" on Cassius Marsh as he was about to throw the flag for taunting, really aggravated Twitter. After the game, the referee Tony Corrente claimed that the hit had nothing to do with the reason for the flag.

Greg Vorse TV @GregVorse My 6 and 2-year-olds refusing to eat broccoli think Tony Corrente is acting childish here:

Others were disappointed that in the midst of the controversy surrounding Marsh's penalty, was the fact that everyone missed his actual celebration after sacking Roethlisberger.

Jack Vita⚾️🇺🇸 @JackVitaShow This was a fun and cool celebration after a big moment of a MNF game, and one of the biggest moments of Cassius Marsh’s career. It should NOT have drawn a flag. Let players have fun and talk smack. They’re not soft. And this is coming from a Steelers fan. This was a fun and cool celebration after a big moment of a MNF game, and one of the biggest moments of Cassius Marsh’s career. It should NOT have drawn a flag. Let players have fun and talk smack. They’re not soft. And this is coming from a Steelers fan. https://t.co/V13q61YW7H

Corrente's defense of the call was that he saw Marsh "postured" toward the Steelers sidelines, which is considered taunting. The NFL seems to be at a point where the taunting penalty should be reviewed and further established so that it doesn't continue to have a negative impact on the game of football itself.

CBS Sports @CBSSports Cassius Marsh was called for a taunting penalty on what would have been 4th-and-15.



In his media availability after the Bears' loss to the Steelers, Cassius Marsh said he felt that the referee's behavior in hitting into him was "inappropriate."

