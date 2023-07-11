Even in retirement, Marshawn Lynch is still a revered figure in Seattle.

During Monday's MLB Home Run Derby, the former Seahawks running back made a surprise appearance at T-Mobile Park, hole field of the Mariners. At one point, he even took hold of the trophy, which was eventually won by the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.:

Twitter exploded in laughter at the moment:

"This got very h*rny in the last 10 seconds"

A recap of Marshawn Lynch's time with the Seattle Seahawks

Many football fans, especially newcomers, will think Marshawn Lynch had been with the Seattle Seahawks since the beginning of his career, but he actually joined the team in 2010 via a mid-season trade with the Buffalo Bills. At the time, he was perceived as a worrisome player with a history of injuries and legal troubles that made his six-year, $19-million contract untenable.

With him, the Seahawks won the NFC West despite a 7-9 record and upset Drew Brees and the defending champion New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round. That game was highlighted by Lynch's "Beast Quake", a 67-yard touchdown run wherein the fans cheered so loudly that a seismograph near Qwest Field (now Lumen Field) tracked down the movement.

Lynch had his best performance in 2013 and 2014. In those two years, he led the league in rushing touchdowns and made the Super Bowl, winning in the former year.

After a brief retirement in 2016, then two seasons with his hometown Oakland Raiders, he dramatically returned to Seattle near the end of 2019. At the time, the Seahawks were facing a dearth of running backs, thanks to injuries to the likes of Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson. He told NBC Sports:

"To be from one week sitting down, kicking back, drinking hella Hennessy, and then the next week to ... Beast Mode. That s--- felt hella good."

With Lynch and fellow returnee Robert Turbin on the backfield, the Seahawks upset the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 in the Wild Card before going down 23-28 at the Green Bay Packers. "Beast Mode" ended his two stints in Seattle with 6,381 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns.

