There are very few Marshawn Lynch stories that you look at and think, that won't go down in NFL legend.

The iconic running back commanded every room he walked into, be it in his "Take care of y'all bread, take care of y'all chicken" press conference or his "I'm just here so I won't get fined" tidbit.

The story of Lynch running it back with the Seahawks back in 2019 is one such instance.

Back then, Lynch found himself out of the league despite making two Super Bowls with Seattle.

It’s on. Pete Carroll on @710ESPNSeattle confirms Marshawn Lynch is flying in to meet with him #Seahawks , “there’s a really good chance” he re-signs. “I think it’s freakin’ awesome.” Thinks Lynch “May have 4 or 5 games left in him.”It’s on. Pete Carroll on @710ESPNSeattle confirms Marshawn Lynch is flying in to meet with him #Seahawks, “there’s a really good chance” he re-signs. “I think it’s freakin’ awesome.” Thinks Lynch “May have 4 or 5 games left in him.” It’s on.

There were whispers that Pete Carroll's brain trust would consider bringing the marauding running back into the fold. But it wasn't until Week 17 that Seahawks fans finally indulged in some hope.

With Rashaad Penny placed on IR after tearing his ACL, the Seahawks announced they were bringing Lynch back one last time. The then-33-year-old NFL star later told NBC Sports on his return:

"To be from one week sitting down, kicking back, drinking hella Hennessy, and then the next week to ... Beast Mode. That s--- felt hella good."

The Seahawks made the playoffs that year, ultimately bowing out against the Packers in the Divisional Round. Lynch rushed 12 times for 26 yards and two touchdowns in that game in a narrow 28-23 loss.

What is Marshawn Lynch doing now?

The former Seahawks and Raiders star has been in and out of trouble since calling time on his NFL career. While Lynch has been making appearances on sports talk shows, he has been dabbling in show business as well.

He was most recently spotted in the movie 'Bottoms,' a teen comedy about two lesbian high-school students. Lynch essays the role of Mr G, a man going through his divorce but doing his best to stay employed.

He is also starring in a reality TV show this year.

Titled 'Stars on Mars,' Lynch will kinda-sorta go to Mars with celebrities that include Ariel Winter, Richard Sherman and Lance Armstrong. The FOX show will be hosted by none other than William Shatner. It was reportedly filmed in the Australian mining town of Coober Pedy.

'Stars on Mars' debuted June 5 on Fox. New episodes of the William Shatner-hosted reality show will air every Monday at 8 PM ET with Marshawn Lynch front and centre.

Lynch also has some sporting ventures lined up. He's currently a part-owner of Oakland Roots, a soccer team in California and he's also part of the ownership group of the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

