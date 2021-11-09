NFL Twitter reacts to Jordan Love's first regular season start due to Aaron Rodgers' absence

Jordan Love’s first start in Aaron Rodgers’s place was many things, but it wasn’t a win for the Green Bay Packers. NFL Twitter had its thoughts on the matter and fans were left questioning their future without Aaron Rodgers at the helm. Sure, a one-game sample is not enough to judge Love’s full potential, but the Kansas City Chiefs defense this season was an exploitable matchup.

Love did have the full complement of wide receivers, including Davante Adams, unlike Aaron Rodgers the previous week when the Packers upset the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals. In that game, the Packers were without wide receivers Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Of course, depending on who you ask, Jordan Love either isn’t the answer or he needs more time to marinate behind Aaron Rodgers.

For the game against the Chiefs, Jordan Love went 19 for 34 for 190 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. He also rushed 5 times for 23 yards. Love’s quarterback rating was 69.5.

Regardless, NFL Twitter, the modern-day peanut gallery, chimed in and offered pure entertainment.

NFL Twitter's reactions to Jordan Love's first regular season start

Packers fans wishing they could shield their eyes from that Week 9 game as well:

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski The Packers checking Jordan Love's COVID tests this week The Packers checking Jordan Love's COVID tests this week https://t.co/Kxqz7mIB5T

Come for the football game, stay for the thin air and the view of the clouds:

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



The



Shoutout to FOX for even finding her.

#Packers QB Jordan Love said this week that his mom has been to all his games since he was redshirting in college.The #Chiefs put her in the absolute **last row** of Arrowhead for his first career start.Shoutout to FOX for even finding her. #Packers QB Jordan Love said this week that his mom has been to all his games since he was redshirting in college.The #Chiefs put her in the absolute **last row** of Arrowhead for his first career start. Shoutout to FOX for even finding her. https://t.co/C8wuRC1LUw

How Sting looks is how we’d all feel watching this game:

Aaron Ladd @aaronladd0 Jordan Love's mom watching her son's first start Jordan Love's mom watching her son's first start https://t.co/4mJTGSZDQv

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Jordan Love: “Can y’all hook my mom up with good seats for my 1st start?”



Chiefs: Jordan Love: “Can y’all hook my mom up with good seats for my 1st start?”Chiefs: https://t.co/lMqYeVnGwP

Mathematically, there’s still a chance for Jordan Love!

Jacob 🦃🍂 @NotionsOfJacob Fun Fact: With 607 touchdown passes this Sunday, Jordan Love would pass Tom Brady for the most TD passes of all time. Fun Fact: With 607 touchdown passes this Sunday, Jordan Love would pass Tom Brady for the most TD passes of all time. https://t.co/1hStb8v0LG

Boston Connor @BostonConnr Davante Adams watching Jordan Love play QB: Davante Adams watching Jordan Love play QB: https://t.co/5K7Xtwglnb

Bears Nation (3-5) @BearsNationCHI Packers fans:



“Justin Fields has plenty of time, he stinks!”



Currently Packers fans:



“Jordan Love hasn’t had enough time!” Packers fans: “Justin Fields has plenty of time, he stinks!” Currently Packers fans: “Jordan Love hasn’t had enough time!”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I wouldn't wish that KC crowd on any QB in his first start. But so far Jordan Love hasn't displayed even a hint of "It." Seems overwhelmed. Somewhere, the Packers "immunized" QB is chuckling. Advantage, Rodgers. I wouldn't wish that KC crowd on any QB in his first start. But so far Jordan Love hasn't displayed even a hint of "It." Seems overwhelmed. Somewhere, the Packers "immunized" QB is chuckling. Advantage, Rodgers.

It's certainly not always the quarterback's fault when the team loses, and in Jordan Love's case, there was more he could do but also only so much.

Andy Herman @AndyHermanNFL You know what you can't have in your quarterbacks first start on the road? Missed field goals, blocked field goals, false starts, poor routes, it's one thing to talk about having Jordan Love's back and stepping up, but it's another to act on it. Far too many mistakes for GB. You know what you can't have in your quarterbacks first start on the road? Missed field goals, blocked field goals, false starts, poor routes, it's one thing to talk about having Jordan Love's back and stepping up, but it's another to act on it. Far too many mistakes for GB.

Jordan Love had his first NFL touchdown pass. A lot of future stars don't always have a great first game. As long as Aaron Rodgers plays for the Green Bay Packers, Love may have to wear a different jersey or wait a bit longer before establishing his career.

Stats can be deceiving. In this case, the two quarterbacks' stats were eerily similar, especially if you consider that the running game was not successful all afternoon either.

Jake Reetz @jajareetz Jordan Love outplaying Pat Mahomes in Arrowhead 😏 Jordan Love outplaying Pat Mahomes in Arrowhead 😏 https://t.co/stwivvQYQT

In any case, is Jordan Love ready to take over an NFL offense? Without a larger sample size, it's difficult to confirm that. If your career is directly tied to a future Hall-of-Famer, the pressure can cloud that perception. Aaron Rodgers went through the same thing with Brett Favre, but not everyone is Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre.

