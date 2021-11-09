NFL Twitter reacts to Jordan Love's first regular season start due to Aaron Rodgers' absence

Jordan Love’s first start in Aaron Rodgers’s place was many things, but it wasn’t a win for the Green Bay Packers. NFL Twitter had its thoughts on the matter and fans were left questioning their future without Aaron Rodgers at the helm. Sure, a one-game sample is not enough to judge Love’s full potential, but the Kansas City Chiefs defense this season was an exploitable matchup.
Love did have the full complement of wide receivers, including Davante Adams, unlike Aaron Rodgers the previous week when the Packers upset the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals. In that game, the Packers were without wide receivers Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Of course, depending on who you ask, Jordan Love either isn’t the answer or he needs more time to marinate behind Aaron Rodgers.
For the game against the Chiefs, Jordan Love went 19 for 34 for 190 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. He also rushed 5 times for 23 yards. Love’s quarterback rating was 69.5.
Regardless, NFL Twitter, the modern-day peanut gallery, chimed in and offered pure entertainment.
NFL Twitter's reactions to Jordan Love's first regular season start
It's certainly not always the quarterback's fault when the team loses, and in Jordan Love's case, there was more he could do but also only so much.
Jordan Love had his first NFL touchdown pass. A lot of future stars don't always have a great first game. As long as Aaron Rodgers plays for the Green Bay Packers, Love may have to wear a different jersey or wait a bit longer before establishing his career.
Stats can be deceiving. In this case, the two quarterbacks' stats were eerily similar, especially if you consider that the running game was not successful all afternoon either.
In any case, is Jordan Love ready to take over an NFL offense? Without a larger sample size, it's difficult to confirm that. If your career is directly tied to a future Hall-of-Famer, the pressure can cloud that perception. Aaron Rodgers went through the same thing with Brett Favre, but not everyone is Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre.