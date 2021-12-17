NFL fans CALL OUT Dallas Cowboys for allowing Kyle Rittenhouse to visit practice facility on his MAGA tour

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager tried for fatally shooting two people at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, recently visited the Dallas Cowboys facility as part of his MAGA tour. Rittenhouse was acquitted in November of the deaths of two people. Since then, the teenager has been busy meeting with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property and embarking on a media tour that includes appearances with conservative commentators Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck and Sean Hannity.

Rittenhouse recently visited Dallas and posted photos to his Instagram account of what appears to be himself inside the Dallas Cowboys training camp in Frisco, TX. Rittenhouse also tagged the official team account in the photos and thanked them for their hospitality, but it was not evident whether the team officially invited him for a tour. The Cowboys training facility is open to the public.

Similarly, students at Arizona State University staged protests and signed petitions when Kyle Rittenhouse had plans to attend the university. His post-trial publicity has been a lightning rod of controversy and public outcry. After photos of his visit to the Cowboys facility were posted online, fans took to Twitter to criticize the Dallas Cowboys for allowing Rittenhouse to visit their facilities.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s visit to Dallas Cowboys causes uproar

Fans were understandably upset, and a flurry of tweets at the Cowboys ensued.

Jay Black @jayblackisfunny



If I had done what he did, I wouldn’t want to see my reflection in anything. @patriottakes Weird he’s looking at those shiny trophies so intently.If I had done what he did, I wouldn’t want to see my reflection in anything. @patriottakes Weird he’s looking at those shiny trophies so intently.If I had done what he did, I wouldn’t want to see my reflection in anything.

RMc23 @ItsMeRMc23 @patriottakes He's staring at the glass like he's never seen it before, like early man trying to comprehend fire. "What is this forcefield? Do I shoot it?" @patriottakes He's staring at the glass like he's never seen it before, like early man trying to comprehend fire. "What is this forcefield? Do I shoot it?" https://t.co/l99KJK5IeN

Debbie J. @Lily_61Warren @patriottakes How much we've changed since 1982 when Lenny Skutnik dove into an icy, DC river rescuing a drowning plane crash psgr, and his discomfort at being called a hero. Now Kyle Rittenhouse, on a victory tour, wondrous, void of shame, disconnected from the immence suffering he caused. @patriottakes How much we've changed since 1982 when Lenny Skutnik dove into an icy, DC river rescuing a drowning plane crash psgr, and his discomfort at being called a hero. Now Kyle Rittenhouse, on a victory tour, wondrous, void of shame, disconnected from the immence suffering he caused.

Dangerously Talented🌺 @Dangerouslytal @patriottakes and all he had to do was take two lives to get the red carpet treatment. @patriottakes and all he had to do was take two lives to get the red carpet treatment.

The Cowboys facility is open to the public, and so far there is no indication of any official invite or extension of an invite to Kyle Rittenhouse from the Dallas Cowboys organization. The public has access to The Star's lobby, but they would typically need a guest pass to enter the area where the Super Bowl Trophies are displayed. Reportedly, Rittenhouse visited The Star on his own, and a member of the Cowboys Club, a private social club, invited Rittenhouse around the lobby.

