NFL Twitter has some interesting takes regarding Lions QB Tim Boyle's NFL debut

Tim Boyle has been in the NFL for 3 years, but Week 11’s game against the Cleveland Browns was his first NFL start. For the game, Boyle completed 15 out of 23 pass attempts for 77 yards with 2 interceptions for a QB rating of 34.1. While the Detroit Lions only lost by 3 points to the Browns, it might have galvanized the teams’ need for starter Jared Goff to return soon from injury.

For all intents and purposes, playing quarterback in the NFL is no small feat, especially against a solid defense like the Cleveland Browns. But Boyle’s performance in his NFL debut did not stop the peanut gallery of NFL Twitter from providing their thoughts on his play.

NFL Twitter’s reaction to Lions QB Tim Boyle’s first NFL start

Tim Boyle is a glass half full kind of guy, and you cannot take that kind of energy from him:

Rodger Sherman @rodger Dave Birkett @davebirkett Dan Campbell said Jared Goff is day to day, will not practice today. Tim Boyle will take first-team reps for the Lions at QB. Dan Campbell said Jared Goff is day to day, will not practice today. Tim Boyle will take first-team reps for the Lions at QB. yoooooooooo I am SO INTERESTED to see Tim Boyle play QB in an NFL game. this man finished his college career (UConn/Eastern Kentucky) with 12 TDs and 26 INTs twitter.com/davebirkett/st… yoooooooooo I am SO INTERESTED to see Tim Boyle play QB in an NFL game. this man finished his college career (UConn/Eastern Kentucky) with 12 TDs and 26 INTs twitter.com/davebirkett/st…

This is the game tape that the Browns used to prepare for their matchup with the Lions:

Eazy @SpeakEZsports_ For the Lions fans wondering what to expect from Tim Boyle this weekend. Here is a compilation of his 2020 highlights. For the Lions fans wondering what to expect from Tim Boyle this weekend. Here is a compilation of his 2020 highlights. https://t.co/xf2JLI1fEs

Stats do not matter if you’re winning. In this case, neither of them is doing Boyle any favors.

Tony Dombrowski @tonydombrowski Everyone is talking about Tim Boyle’s college stats. I had to take a look myself.



Me: “They can’t be THAT bad.”



*looks at the stats* Everyone is talking about Tim Boyle’s college stats. I had to take a look myself.Me: “They can’t be THAT bad.”*looks at the stats* https://t.co/8Qg66ZxIwb

Movie idea: True Lies 2 starring Chris Pratt as Arnold Schwarzenegger as Tim Boyle. Pratt plays an NFL backup quarterback who’s really an international spy, and his wife doesn’t know that he cannot read a Cover 2 shell defense.

Joey @JoeyMulinaro I feel like Tim Boyle’s wife doesn’t even believe he’s an NFL QB. He leaves for work in the morning and she’s like “ok honey have fun at ‘the facility’ tell your ‘teammates’ I said hello” then walks away chuckling I feel like Tim Boyle’s wife doesn’t even believe he’s an NFL QB. He leaves for work in the morning and she’s like “ok honey have fun at ‘the facility’ tell your ‘teammates’ I said hello” then walks away chuckling

QB Colt McCoy has entered the chat.

Schlasser @UrinatingTree - Joe Flacco

- Tim Boyle

- Tyler Huntley

- Trevor Siemian

- Cam Newton's return to Carolina

- Tyrod Taylor

- Taylor Heinicke

- Whomever Miami feels like playing at a given notice



NFL Football. - Joe Flacco- Tim Boyle- Tyler Huntley- Trevor Siemian- Cam Newton's return to Carolina- Tyrod Taylor- Taylor Heinicke- Whomever Miami feels like playing at a given noticeNFL Football.

The Detroit Lions’ QBs cannot be that bad, can they? Checks NFL Twitter:

Jeff Risdon @JeffRisdon Lions QBs last two first halves:

Jared Goff 4/7, 11 yards

Tim Boyle 7/13, 39 yards Lions QBs last two first halves:Jared Goff 4/7, 11 yardsTim Boyle 7/13, 39 yards https://t.co/vniw1GZoCU

For some NFL games you just have to accept the ugly and move on:

Seth Walder @SethWalder Baker Mayfield posted a QBR of 8.6 in today's 13-10 win over the Lions. Tim Boyle recorded a 6.7. Baker Mayfield posted a QBR of 8.6 in today's 13-10 win over the Lions. Tim Boyle recorded a 6.7.

RB Derrick Henry has more passing yards this season than Boyle had career passing yards before Week 11’s start:

Field Yates @FieldYates If the Lions are without Jared Goff on Sunday, they’re likely to turn to Tim Boyle as QB1. Boyle was signed this offseason after serving as Aaron Rodgers’ back-up in Green Bay.



He’s amassed -1 total yards in his career (15 passing, -16 rushing, mostly due to kneel downs). If the Lions are without Jared Goff on Sunday, they’re likely to turn to Tim Boyle as QB1. Boyle was signed this offseason after serving as Aaron Rodgers’ back-up in Green Bay. He’s amassed -1 total yards in his career (15 passing, -16 rushing, mostly due to kneel downs).

There are two TB12s in the NFL. Whether that’s two too many is up to you.

The 0-9-1 Detroit Lions will take on the 3-7 Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. Jared Goff is expected to return, and both Lions and Bears fans will probably give thanks that Aaron Rodgers might be a Denver Bronco or a Pittsburgh Steeler next year.

Edited by Henno van Deventer