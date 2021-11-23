NFL Twitter has some interesting takes regarding Lions QB Tim Boyle's NFL debut

Tim Boyle has been in the NFL for 3 years, but Week 11’s game against the Cleveland Browns was his first NFL start. For the game, Boyle completed 15 out of 23 pass attempts for 77 yards with 2 interceptions for a QB rating of 34.1. While the Detroit Lions only lost by 3 points to the Browns, it might have galvanized the teams’ need for starter Jared Goff to return soon from injury.
For all intents and purposes, playing quarterback in the NFL is no small feat, especially against a solid defense like the Cleveland Browns. But Boyle’s performance in his NFL debut did not stop the peanut gallery of NFL Twitter from providing their thoughts on his play.
NFL Twitter’s reaction to Lions QB Tim Boyle’s first NFL start
Tim Boyle is a glass half full kind of guy, and you cannot take that kind of energy from him:
This is the game tape that the Browns used to prepare for their matchup with the Lions:
Stats do not matter if you’re winning. In this case, neither of them is doing Boyle any favors.
Movie idea: True Lies 2 starring Chris Pratt as Arnold Schwarzenegger as Tim Boyle. Pratt plays an NFL backup quarterback who’s really an international spy, and his wife doesn’t know that he cannot read a Cover 2 shell defense.
QB Colt McCoy has entered the chat.
The Detroit Lions’ QBs cannot be that bad, can they? Checks NFL Twitter:
For some NFL games you just have to accept the ugly and move on:
RB Derrick Henry has more passing yards this season than Boyle had career passing yards before Week 11’s start:
There are two TB12s in the NFL. Whether that’s two too many is up to you.
The 0-9-1 Detroit Lions will take on the 3-7 Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. Jared Goff is expected to return, and both Lions and Bears fans will probably give thanks that Aaron Rodgers might be a Denver Bronco or a Pittsburgh Steeler next year.