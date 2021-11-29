NFL Twitter reacts to RGIII wanting Tim Tebow to be next Florida Gators HC

Tim Tebow hasn't been talked about in terms of football since he was released back in August after failing to make it with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end. But this is Tim Tebow we are talking about, and he always seems to come back around in conversations about football. This time it's about his potential to take on the role of head coach for his alma mater.
It wasn't Tim Tebow who brought up the idea, though. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and picked a wild-card name to take the vacant head coach position for the Florida Gators. After listening to RGIII's pitch, you can't deny that it makes sense to look at Tim Tebow as a serious candidate.
"I got an outlier for you... I think the Gators should hire Tim Tebow," Robert Griffin III said. "They have to think outside the box for the next head coaching hire and the word out there is that Dan Mullens wasn't in love with recruiting... who's going to really out-recruit Nick Saban?"
As he continued, Griffin III mentioned what the Gators need to do after getting their hands on Tebow, saying, "They have to surround him with about three or four previous head coaches on his staff to help him, figure out the vision of his program, that's going to bring excitement to the Florida Gators... Tebow has no coaching experience, but coaches don't have to be Xs and Os guys."
The Florida Gators football program dismissed Dan Mullens as head coach on November 21st (right before the regular-season finale) after four seasons. The Gators went 5-6 this season, the first losing record with the team for Mullens, who ended his tenure with a record of 34-15 and a conference division title.
Speculation has pointed out that Dan Mullens was let go because the Florida Gators felt the need to bring into The Swamp someone who would matter and make people want to be Gators again. Who better than Tim Tebow for that job? The NFL fanbase took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter:
Tim Tebow played for the Florida Gators from 2006 to 2009, winning two BCS National Championships and a Heisman trophy. He's likely the most recognized Gator quarterback in program history and had an interesting NFL career, even knocking the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the playoffs once.
Tebow isn't doing much at the moment when he's locked into a contract with a team or network. As RGIII stated, Tim Tebow has a way to rally people around him and people want to be on the same team as him. No one is better suited to fix the issue that lies with the Florida Gators: pride.