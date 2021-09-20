NFL world upset over Browns' Ronnie Harrison being fined for shoving incident with Greg Lewis 

It may have only been Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, but tempers flared between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. It was seen during the game that Browns' defensive back Ronnie Harrison got into a physical altercation with Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.

When punishments were and weren't handed out this week, there were opinions all around the NFL about how the league chose to handle the situation.

Browns' Ronnie Harrison fined for altercation with Chiefs coach

After the completion of each week of play, the National Football League hands down fines for behavior from the week prior. Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison was fined $12,128 for his part in the altercation with Greg Lewis.

Meanwhile, Greg Lewis wasn't fined, but instead just warned, for his participation in the incident where there was pushing and shoving. Greg Lewis believed Harrison was intentionally stepping on Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at the end of a play in which he made an 11-yard catch from Patrick Mahomes. Lewis took matters into his own hands and was also a participant in the altercation, but the punishments didn't fit the behavior.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Browns are starting to miss safety Ronnie Harrison. I still can't figure out how he got thrown out. KC running backs coach Greg Lewis shoved him off Edwards-Helaire. Harrison shoved back. Gone. Huh? Browns are starting to miss safety Ronnie Harrison. I still can't figure out how he got thrown out. KC running backs coach Greg Lewis shoved him off Edwards-Helaire. Harrison shoved back. Gone. Huh?

Initially, Ronnie Harrison was ejected from the game. The Kansas City Chiefs bench called for unsportsmanlike conduct, but it was then reversed.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



#Browns safety Ronnie Harrison has been ejected after taking a big swing at a #Chiefs coach. Not sure what this was about. He'll also see a fine later this week. #Browns safety Ronnie Harrison has been ejected after taking a big swing at a #Chiefs coach. Not sure what this was about. He'll also see a fine later this week.



https://t.co/rcAxugqhyv

The NFL sent a reminder memo to everyone in the league, reminding them that all staff on the sidelines during games are prohibited from getting into any altercations/arguments with members of the opposing team, referees and anyone hired and representing the NFL.

Colin Dunlap @colin_dunlap Ronnie Harrison ain’t right.

But KC coach Greg Lewis ain’t right either for putting his hands on that man.

Lewis, as a staff member and someone in authority who isn’t a player, should actually be punished more in the long run than Harrison.



Ronnie Harrison ain’t right.

But KC coach Greg Lewis ain’t right either for putting his hands on that man.

Lewis, as a staff member and someone in authority who isn’t a player, should actually be punished more in the long run than Harrison.



https://t.co/ZCkMfRs0qS

It has been reported that Ronnie Harrison plans to appeal the fine.

That didn't stop NFL Twitter from having something to say about it, calling for the NFL to be fair about their handing down of punishments.

Rich Ohrnberger @ohrnberger Ronnie Harrison was shoved by this Chiefs Asst. coach.



Harrison then retaliated, but did not start the altercation… if the player is ejected and receives a fine, the coach should be penalized the exact same way.



You can NOT have coaches taking swings.

Ronnie Harrison was shoved by this Chiefs Asst. coach.



Harrison then retaliated, but did not start the altercation… if the player is ejected and receives a fine, the coach should be penalized the exact same way.



You can NOT have coaches taking swings.

https://t.co/TfIB9SIB2u

The NFL ruling is sure to set a precedent for how in-game referees and the league will handle this from here on out. However, if a player is being ejected from a game and then fined, while a member of the coaching staff doesn't receive a penalty, fine, or any punishments for that matter, there should be a conversation about how the situation will be handled in the future.

Also Read

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The NFL fined #Browns safety Ronnie Harrison $12,128 for last week's shoving match with #Chiefs RBs coach Greg Lewis, who wasn't fined by the league but received a warning that any subsequent violations will result in discipline, according to team and league sources. The NFL fined #Browns safety Ronnie Harrison $12,128 for last week's shoving match with #Chiefs RBs coach Greg Lewis, who wasn't fined by the league but received a warning that any subsequent violations will result in discipline, according to team and league sources.

Right now it stands that Harrison will appeal his fine and Lewis will continue with the verbal and written warning he was issued by the National Football League.

Edited by Henno van Deventer