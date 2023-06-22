NFL YouTuber Mikerophone has given his verdict on Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith teaming up and in his frank estimation that is not going to happen.

He based his idea on the fact that the NFL Hall-of-Famer is looking for a new direction. After playing a fiddle to Skip Bayless on 'Undisputed', Mikerophone believes that he wants to go alone. In fact, it is to escape from such an arrangement that he decided to become a free agent.

He acknowledged that a lot of people would love to see the pairing. However, he maintained,

“A lot of people would be excited at the prospect of Shannon Sharpe teaming up with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN, but I don't think that's the route he wants to go. When you were working for a major network before, when someone was your boss before, you may want to take a different approach."

Mikerophone believes Shannon Sharpe has the blueprint to go alone and spurn Stephen A. Smith

The NFL YouTuber further elucidated that Pat McAfee has provided the way for former NFL players to make their own mark without relying on veteran broadcasters. He said,

"Pat McAfee was the blueprint for this, he created his own daily Sports show and it's absolutely crushing it so Shannon Sharpe is probably eyeing the opportunity to go independent… I personally believe that this is what's gonna happen, I don't think Shannon Sharpe decided to leave Skip Bayless and the top sports show in the world just so he could go on to ESPN and team up with Stephen A. Smith.”

There could be truth to this because Shannon Sharpe is taking himself and his own program, 'Club Shay Shay', with him. That points towards someone going more independent than linking up with someone.

The latest reports say that rather than Pat McAfee being a mere roadmap, it is his empty spot that he could end up taking. The former NFL kicker left his FanDuel contract to join ESPN meaning there is a void there. The former NFL tight end could eye that spot and become a replacement there.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Shannon Sharpe is reportedly in early talks with FanDuel to replace Pat McAfee



This comes only a few weeks after Sharp ended his 7-year run co-hosting "Undisputed" alongside Skip Bayless



Via: Michael McCarthy, Front Office Sports Shannon Sharpe is reportedly in early talks with FanDuel to replace Pat McAfeeThis comes only a few weeks after Sharp ended his 7-year run co-hosting "Undisputed" alongside Skip BaylessVia: Michael McCarthy, Front Office Sports https://t.co/wfqt4QXQYq

He could have his own show and also carry on 'Club Shay Shay'. FanDuel are desperate to land a marquee name after losing out on Pat McAfee midway through the contract, so the NFL Hall-of-Famer has some leverage in discussions there as well. It might mean that NFL fans don't get to see a Stephen A. Smith union but no one will begrudge the league's favorite "Unc" an opportunity to make his own name.

