Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers recently lost in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. This was Bosa's second Super Bowl loss against the Chiefs, and it was another game that the 49ers probbaly should have won.

Aside from football, Bosa was recently spotted at UFC 299 in Miami, alongside Joe Burrow. Burrow and Bosa were also seen speaking with former President Donald Trump before the main fights began.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Donald Trump and Bosa know each other well. In 2019, the former President congratulated the Ohio State product after he was selected by the 49ers in the NFL Draft. As a result, few were surprised when they linked up at UFC 299.

After the picture of Bosa with Trump and Burrow went viral, fans on social media began to troll the 49ers star. Here's how they reacted to it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nick Bosa and Joe Burrow will hope to face each other in Super Bowl next season

Nick Bosa and Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers

Both Nick Bosa and Joe Burrow have their fair share of experience of losing to Patrick Mahomes in their quest for Super Bowl titles. Although Burrow did defeat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game a few years ago, his team eventually lost the next year when they faced the Chiefs.

The Chiefs will begin their quest for a third straight Super Bowl title in September, but the 49ers and Bengals are the two teams most likely to spoil their dream. The 49ers still have a good roster and could easily return to the Super Bowl given the strength of the NFC. Burrow is still 3-1 against Mahomes in his career, and with him healthy, the Bengals have a great chance to defeat the Chiefs.

Burrow is coming off an injury-plagued season in which he played only 10 games, and he will be eager to return to the Super Bowl.

Bosa, on the other hand, understands that the 49ers' window to win the Super Bowl will close soon, and will be determined to win at least one after losing two to against the Chiefs in his career.