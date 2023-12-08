Nick Bosa gives Cowboys 'blueprint' to beat Jalen Hurts' Eagles ahead of SNF matchup

Nick Bosa's confidence has to be through the roof. The star defensive end was a massive force for his team as they dominated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, winning 42-19 in what was the most expected game of the season. The 49ers obliterated their opponents on both sides of the ball.

One of the most impressive things the 49ers made on Sunday was their game plan to stop Jalen Hurts from taking the game over. The Eagles quarterback had a miserable afternoon: he was ineffective through the ground and couldn't do much passing the ball against a very disciplined secondary either.

With the Eagles now traveling to play the Dallas Cowboys, in a crucial NFC showdown, Nick Bosa spoke about how Dak Prescott's team should approach the game:

"We put the blueprint out there, hopefully Cowboys watch the tape", Nick Bosa said. "We made Jalen stay in the pocket and escape outside instead of those big gaps and it paid off. Because Jalen is looking at the rush every play. So yeah, you just have to be disciplined, and not give him that quick escape route where he could get his guys quick."

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: NFC East showdown will have major seeding implications for NFC playoffs:

The race for the NFC East crown will have its pinnacle in Week 14, with the Eagles traveling to play the Dallas Cowboys for the second time this season - Philadelphia walked away with a close win back in Week 9.

The game will feature on Sunday Night Football, and a win for the visitors would basically lock the division in their favor, becoming the first time to repeat as NFC East champions since 2005.

If the Cowboys beat the Eagles, then both teams would be sitting with a 10-3 record with four weeks to go. Philadelphia has the tiebreaker advantage, but more importantly, they have a much easier schedule for the upcoming games.

They need Jalen Hurts to be at their best. With Dak Prescott playing at such a high level, the margin for error in this game is slim.

Nick Bosa's DPOY odds:

The San Francisco 49ers superstar currently sits at +4000, the sixth-best odds of the bunch.