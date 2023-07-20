Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently stated that he is among the top five running quarterbacks in the NFL. Due to that statement, Colin Cowherd went on a rant and claimed that Fields has a lot of ego, which isn't good since the Bears quarterback hasn't achieved anything in the league.

Cowherd went on to say that Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton, Steve Young, and Mike Vick have won awards in their careers. They deserve to be on the list of elite running QBs while Fields has won just six games in his career so far.

Contrasting to Cowherd's comments, San Francisco 49ers' star Nick Bosa was seen stating that Fields is the best running quarterback that he has ever seen in his life. Here's what he said:

"He's probably the best running quarterback I've seen… like Mike Vick out there. I think his throwing ability is going to keep getting better."

Justin Fields dominated in the NFL while running with the ball, and every defense found it hard to stop him. Last year, the Chicago Bears star rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on 160 carries.

Justin Fields needs to improve his passing game

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

Nick Bosa believes Justin Fields' passing ability will improve with time, but the former Ohio State quarterback must demonstrate it this season. The Bears believe in him and consider him as their franchise quarterback, but many others are skeptical.

Fields finally has a decent supporting cast around him, and there are no excuses for him not to have a great season. With the arrival of DJ Moore, the young quarterback now has a go-to option, and it will be intriguing to see how much of a leap the duo will take this year.

Last season, he had a passer rating of 85.2 with 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 games. Hopefully, Fields will be able to significantly improve on these numbers.

