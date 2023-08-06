San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa has been holding out in training camp in hopes of a new contract.

Bosa is entering the fifth year of his NFL career and won Defensive Player of the Year last season. As the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option in February 2022, Bosa will be playing in the last year of his rookie contract.

The 25-year-old hopes that he and the team can hammer out a long-term deal as soon as possible, as he looks to become one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. For each day that Bosa misses the training camp, he will be fined $50,000 as a result. However, since he is still on his rookie contract, the fines are rescindable.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Nick Bosa's $50,000 per-day fines for missing training camp are rescindable by the 49ers because he still is on his rookie contract, per source.



Zack Martin and Chris Jones are not on rookie contracts and are incurring non-rescindable $50K per-day fines.



So, no rush for Bosa.

NFL fans react to Nick Bosa being fined $50,000 for each day he misses training camp

NFL fans weren't sympathizing with Nick Bosa upon hearing about his fines per day. Most know that his fines are rescindable and that he's likely in for a big payday very soon.

Unlike Nick Bosa, Zack Martin and Chris Jones don't get any money back that they get fined for

NFL stars such as Nick Bosa, Chris Jones, and Zack Martin, each get fined $50,000 per day that they miss training camps. Unlike Bosa, Jones and Martin's fines aren't rescindable.

This is because Bosa is still playing on his rookie contract while both Jones and Martin are not. Martin will be entering the 10th season of his NFL career and will be playing in the final year of the six-year, $84 million contract he signed in 2018.

Jones will be entering the eighth season of his NFL career and is playing in the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract that he signed in 2020.

Both Jones and Martin are expected to get paid by their respective teams, but trades could potentially happen.