Nick Bosa's girlfriend Lauren Maenner hypes Kristin Juszczyk-designed viral gameday fit for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and her stylish puffer jacket went viral as she attended the Kansas City Chiefs home playoff game over the weekend. It was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The look has gone viral with many supporters within the community of NFL players' wives and partners.

Lauren Maenner is the girlfriend of All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa, one of the stars of the 49ers team. Maenner is a massive supporter of Bosa. Maenner shared Kristin Juszczyk's video on her Instagram story showing her creating pop superstar Taylor Swift's gameday jacket while hyping her up.

Lauren Maenner

The 'Karma' singer's jacket, designed by Kristin, included the No. 87 jersey number of her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Kristin has typically made clothes to wear for the games by transforming various items of clothing into amazing designs.

She shared how the jackets were made in an Instagram post on her page. Not only did Taylor Swift get a jacket, Brittany Mahomes got one as well.

Swift and Mahomes showed off the jackets at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs hosted the Miami Dolphins. Kristin Juszczyk added embroidered details and an extra-thick layer to keep both of them warm.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes in the matching jackets

Swift, Mahomes, and Kristin Juszczyk are household names when it comes to NFL stars' better halves, but Maenner may not be as well known. Maenner is a model who began dating Nick Bosa last summer and is close to his mother.

Per her LinkedIn, Lauren Maenner is an influencer marketing manager for the apparel brand Revice Denim. She also works as an account manager for the public relations company Ascend Agency.

How cold was the Chiefs playoff game Taylor Swift attended?

It was the fourth-coldest game in NFL history but the 26-7 win by Kansas City over Miami might have made Swift and Brittany feel some warmth. Temperatures reached negative five degrees with negative 30 wind chill. It was the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

Yet, the 12-time Grammy winner dealt with the cold before last December when the Chiefs faced the Packers at Lambeau Field. It was 31 degrees, which pales in comparison to harsh weather in Kansas City. There is a chance Swift will embrace the cold once again this playoffs.