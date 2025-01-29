Nick Sirianni makes feelings known about Jalen Hurts' "straitjacket" comments after NFCCG win 

In the aftermath of the Philadelphia Eagles’ commanding 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on January 26, quarterback Jalen Hurts made a remark that raised a few eyebrows. Reflecting on the game plan, Hurts commented that it “let me out of my straitjacket a little bit,” suggesting a sense of newfound freedom in his play.

Amid many reactions among fans and media, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed Hurts’ comments during a press conference on Tuesday. Sirianni provided clarity by stating:

“I think he was having fun after the game. We’ve been winning a couple different ways this year. But I know this, and he’s said this plenty of times, he doesn’t care how we win, I don’t care how we win, as long as we win. And we do everything we can do to be able to win,” Sirianni said.

Hurts had a stellar evening against the in-form Commanders, completing 20 of 28 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown, while also contributing three rushing touchdowns. He banked on his versatility and resilience while navigating behind an injury-laden O-line, despite managing a knee injury in previous weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles obliterated Washington Commanders to set Super Bowl rematch vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Eagles’ offensive strategy has paid off handsomely throughout the season. In the NFC Championship Game, running back Saquon Barkley delivered an electrifying performance, registering 115 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries. His early 60-yard touchdown run set an aggressive tone for the game.

Defensively, the Eagles were formidable, forcing four turnovers—one interception and three fumbles—that combated the Commanders’ offensive efforts. Linebacker Zack Baun was particularly impactful, recording 12 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

One thing is clear: Sirianni only cares about the final result, regardless of the team's methods to bag victories.

“As we’ve talked a lot, there have been different circumstances of how games have [gone] and where we’ve been at late in games. But we found a way to win and rattle off 15 out of 16,” he noted.

His comments highlight the team’s adaptability to dynamic challenges throughout the season.

As the Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX—a rematch of their encounter two years prior—Sirianni’s reflections on past experiences are guiding their strategy.

“You look back at everything,” he stated, indicating a thorough review of previous games to fine-tune their approach.

As Sirianni interpreted it, Hurts’s “straitjacket” comment isn't a matter of concern. In fact, he sees it as a simple, lighthearted acknowledgement of the team’s robust offensive strategies. With their eyes set on the Super Bowl, the Eagles are demonstrating a blend of confidence and strategic planning, aiming to capitalize on their season-long adaptability and strength.

