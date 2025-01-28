"You've been playing weak" - Former Packers WR issues furious takedown of Eagles' Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a dominant 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game on Sunday. After booking his team's berth in the Super Bowl, Hurts hit back at some of his critics, saying that Philly's game plan was to let himself out of his 'straitjacket'.

However, Hurts' post-game comments didn't go down well with former Green Bay Packers wideout James Jones. On Tuesday's episode of FS1's "The Facility," Jones, who won the Super Bowl in 2011, slammed the Eagles quarterback, saying he felt that Hurts took a sly dig at his coaches.

“It ain’t rocket science you’ve been playing weak, dawg. Straight up." Jones said. "You ain’t been balling. All year long your coach has gotten up there and had your back. What I took out of it, is a straitjacket means somebody holding you back. That’s a shot at the coaches saying they hold you back.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hurts completed 20 of 28 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

However, during the regular season and in the early rounds of the playoffs, Hurts came under the scanner for his relatively underwhelming stats. Some even criticized the quarterback for not living up to his passing ability.

Even Philly's star running back Saquon Barkley played an integral role in the demolition job of Washington. Barkley rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

The Eagles' running game has been critical for the team's success this season. Hence, Nick Sirianni and Co. will aim to focus on maintaining that level of efficiency when Philly faces the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 9.

Jalen Hurts' Eagles are the only team standing between Kansas City Chiefs and NFL history

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

Jalen Hurts will lead the Eagles' offense against the Chiefs at Super Bowl 59. While Kansas City is aiming for a historic three-peat of Super Bowls, Philadelphia is the only team that is standing in the way of the Chiefs' potential feat.

Notably, Hurts' Eagles faced Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona. While the contest was even for most of the game, Kansas City clinched a 38-35 win when Harrison Butker kicked the go-ahead field goal with eight seconds left in the final.

While the Eagles will want to exact revenge on the Chiefs in the Big Game this season, they need Jalen Hurts to fire on all cylinders, with support from the rest of the crew.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback