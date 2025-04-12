Nick Wright claims tush push ban will hurt Bills, predicts Josh Allen's team to win less than 12 games

Josh Allen won the first MVP award of his career last season. He led his team to a 13-4 record in the regular season and made the AFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, the Buffalo Bills once again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, but heading into the season, not many expected them to contend for the Super Bowl.

Due to their success last season, the Bills' win total for the 2025 NFL campaign is set at 11.5 wins. During Friday's "First Things First" segment, Nick Wright said that he doesn't think Buffalo will win more than 11 games in the upcoming season.

Wright mentioned the Bills have won more than 11 games in only three of the seven seasons since the franchise drafted Allen. He also suggested that the potential ban on tush push play will hurt the AFC East team.

"A significant potential development that everyone thinks will affect just one team that could really affect the Bills. And that is the tush push being outlawed. The Bills were incredibly effective at that all year, last year until the playoff game. So, I think that hurts them a tiny bit because it seems like the people around the league, were like, we wanna outlaw it..."

"I also think the James Cook status is a little concerning; concerning is the wrong word, but he wants a big new deal, and they don't seem like they wanna pay him. So, I don't love that level of angst. And I just think that 11-6, cruising to a division title, is more likely than another 13-win season."

Sean McDermott, the Bills head coach, is surprisingly among those who want the tush push play banned. The league hasn't made an official decision on the play yet, but the general belief is that it will be banned.

James Cook's contract situation is genuinely concerning, and what the Bills will do with him remains to be seen. The running back, who scored 18 touchdowns last season, will be a free agent next year.

Bills will likely draft a running back to help Josh Allen

Josh Allen: Arizona Cardinals v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

With his future in Buffalo uncertain, Cook has also listed his house for sale. There's a big possibility the running back might hold out and not participate in the team's training camp.

As a result, the Bills will likely draft a running back this year. The running back class of this year's draft is considered one of the best, and Buffalo could find a great player in the middle rounds.

Having a great running game has helped Allen immensely, and the Bills wouldn't want to rely solely on Cook. Players like Jaydon Blue, RJ Harvey, and Ollie Gordon II could fit well in Buffalo, and Bills' general manager Brandon Beane is expected to keep an eye on them.

