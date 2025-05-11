Nick Wright sees Shedeur Sanders’ “showhorse” mindset clashing with NFL's “workhorse” expectations as reason behind draft slide 

Shedeur Sanders' draft slide was the biggest storyline of this year's event. From being projected as a top-three pick, the ex-Colorado quarterback fell to the fifth round. The Cleveland Browns picked him up with the 144th pick. Shedeur ended up being the team's second option after the Browns acquired Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

On Saturday, Nick Wright joined the "Colin Cowherd show." The sports analyst talked about Shedeur Sanders' draft fall and highlighted the potential reasons behind it. According to Wright, the quarterback ended up going in the fifth round because of his inflated ego and his "showhorse" mindset.

Wright said that it clashed with the NFL's "workhorse" mindset that resulted in teams passing up on Shedeur. He believes that the quarterback's pre-draft interviews did not give teams any confidence about selecting him early.

"Shedeur fell in the draft because he thought he was a showhorse, and teams were looking at him as, are you a workhorse?" Wright said (3:40 onwards). "He thought I'm Shedeur Sanders, I'm interviewing you....And they looked at it as, you're Shedeur Sanders, are you gonna pick up this mistake we put in the film?....."

"And if you don't know the job you're applying for, how do you nail the interview.....It matters how your employer or potential employer views you, and are you representing that? So that, I think, was Shedeur's biggest mistake."

Despite the draft slide, Shedeur managed to make a positive impression on Day 1 of the Browns' rookie minicamp. Insider Brad Stainbrook gave Coach Prime's son his vote of confidence to secure a spot on the roster over Dillon Gabriel.

Shedeur Sanders talks about his dad's contribution in his draft slide

At rookie minicamp, the quarterback talked about how Coach Prime's presence impacted his draft fall. Shedeur talked about the hate that his dad receives and how it played a part in him going into the fifth round.

"Other people's opinions of you are based on their own. 99% of hatred is towards pops and then, I'm just, you know, I'm just his son. You know, it really just comes from that and I told him that too. It just comes from him...It's the older generation that does it to me rather than the younger people...."

Shedeur has a lot of work to do if he wants to establish himself as the future franchise quarterback of the Browns. With a four-way competition in place, one can only wonder about his chances as a starter in his debut campaign.

