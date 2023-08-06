Emmanuel Acho is the latest sports analyst to react to the shocking Tim Anderson, Jose Ramirez fight. The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians had an all-out brawl Saturday evening with the two-star infielders at the center of it.

Ramirez completed a headfirst dive into the second base where Anderson was covering. The White Sox shortstop didn't appreciate it and the two had words with one another.

Whatever was said sparked a fight, as Ramirez pushed past the umpire as both he and Anderson put up their fists to fight. The two traded blows that didn't really land until Ramirez clocked Anderson in the chin with a right hook.

Anderson crumpled to the ground as other White Sox players tried to pull Ramirez back and other Guardians players joined in. Emmanuel Acho ripped into Anderson for instigating a fight he was not prepared to engage in.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho



You know what that means… Night night! Oh nooo- He was ready to fight, but he wasn’t ready for that right! 🥊🥊🥊You know what that means… Night night! pic.twitter.com/tfhIvOEJIi

He said:

"Oh nooo- He was ready to fight, but he wasn’t ready for that right! You know what that means… Night night!"

Anderson has been known as a fiery player across his career. He's been the figurehead for the "Let the Kids Play" ad campaign the MLB has run in which they celebrate the loud personalities and fun antics of baseball's brightest stars.

Emmanuel Acho trolls Tim Anderson after Jose Ramirez knockout

Still, it's made him the center of controversy. Many fans don't appreciate what Tim Anderson does and he made waves for saying his role in the growing acceptance of that kind of behavior was in the same vein as what Jackie Robinson did.

Tim Anderson after the fight

Other ballplayers took issue with that, but it's very likely that that had nothing to do with the fight that transpired last night. Jose Ramirez took a hard slide between Anderson's legs. No injuries occurred, but he didn't appreciate what happened and likely said something rude to Ramirez.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho



pic.twitter.com/oXM90rFLFl Tim Anderson did not anticipate the fight ending that way…

That sparked the fight that Anderson was sure he was ready for. He put up his fists before being knocked to the ground and stumbling to get up. It was clear that the punch landed with power as Anderson had to be helped off the field later.