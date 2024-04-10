Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were the NFL's power couple for years, however, the 2022 season began with rumors about their divorce. The duo confirmed the news, and many well-wishers and followers were shocked by the announcement.

In her podcast, comedian Nikki Glaser spoke about Brady and what could have been the breaking point in his marriage with Gisele.

Glaser referenced Brady's 2018 documentary, "Tom vs Time," which featured an interview with him and Bundchen. According to Glaser, it shed light on their marriage, including Brady's decision to leave football after a certain point. Here's what she said on "The Nikki Glaser Podcast":

"I can't believe they left this in because there's a scene where she's sitting... and he's got his arm around her... But she says 'when I first met Tom, he said 10 more years. And by this time, it is 11 more years.' And she said he said 10 more years... And then we would be a family and then we would be able to stop and calm down."

Glaser referred to it as a huge moment, which circles back to rumors speaking of Bundchen being upset over Brady playing another year in the NFL.

"For me, that was a huge moment. And I know that might seem innocuous. How have they never talked about how many more years? It almost as if they have never had this conversation. And she's been waiting for that 10 years to wear out."

Furthermore, she couldn't 'believe more people weren't talking about the scene':

"I think most people [in a relationship] can [relate], where there's like these big things that you don't quite talk about, because they're too big. And they might mean, like, if we disagree on this, this might be over. ... So you just don't talk about them."

Gisele Bundchen broke down in tears while discussing her divorce from Tom Brady

Despite the public nature of their relationship and separation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen kept their personal life as private as possible.

In a March interview with ABC, however, Bundchen teared up on camera when asked about the same. She said that it was the death of her dream, and was unable to check her emotions before tearing up.

There have been multiple dating rumors for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen over the past year. While Brady has not confirmed any new relationship, PEOPLE reports that Bundchen is dating Joaquim Valente.