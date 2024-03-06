WATCH: Gisele Bundchen breaks down in tears as interview brings up emotional divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen became emotional when discussing her divorce with ex-husband Tom Brady in an interview with Robin Roberts. She had previously called the breakup the "death of my dream". And as the interviewer pressed her on what that meant, she had to take a moment to compose herself. When asked by Roberts how she was doing now, a year and a half after the split was finalized, the supermodel turned away, saying,

"Can I have a little moment?"

It was proof that this is still a raw subject for Gisele Bundchen. While both she and Tom Brady have moved on from a marriage that lasted 13 years and all of his Super Bowl wins, there are things that she clearly wishes had turned out differently. The divorce was finalized in October 2022, a little while after news of their separation became public, in what was the quarterback's final NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

You can watch the full video below.

Both Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have moved on in their romantic lives

While the emotions of the divorce still linger, both Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have moved on. The quarterback has been linked with a host of people including Kim Kardashian and Irina Shayk, with the latter being photographed spending time with him and going on reported dinner dates.

Gisele Bundchen, meanwhile, has been tight-lipped about her love life. But Joaquim Valente, their family's jiu-jistu instructor has been linked to her. The pair took a couple of romantic getaways outside the country, including one to Costa Rica. Based on reports, they have gotten closer over time and People reported that they began dating in June.

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have also ensured that their split does not affect their children as they both have been seen at different times with them. The couple share a son Benjamin and a daughter Vivian. The quarterback's other son, Jack, from a previous relationship also had a close relationship with his father's partner when they were still married.

Even though the supermodel has now clearly shown that she misses her ex-husband, Tom Brady has remained tight-lipped about his personal matters. It remains to be seen if he responds, in public or private, to the latest revelation that his former partner still finds the breakup emotional.

While he has remained out of public eye since his retirement, that is expected to change as he takes up his contract on FOX to became an NFL analyst. Questions and rumors will become harder to avoid once that happens in the upcoming season.