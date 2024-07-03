Nikki Glaser's mom retracts "gross" Julia Roberts-Travis Kelce comment, doesn't budge on actress' "weird" behavior

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Nikki Glaser's mom retracts "gross" Julia Roberts-Travis Kelce comment, doesn't budge on actress' "weird" behavior

Nikki Glaser's mom retracts "gross" Julia Roberts-Travis Kelce comment, doesn't budge on actress' "weird" behavior

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jul 03, 2024 02:40 GMT
Nikki Glaser, via her mother, reacts to Julia Roberts-Travis Kelce encounter
Nikki Glaser, via her mother, reacts to Julia Roberts-Travis Kelce encounter

Travis Kelce is very famous off the field as the boyfriend of Taylor Swift. But his recent interaction with Julia Roberts has been the subject of conversation, particularly after comedienne Nikki Glaser's mother Julie's comment.

During the pop singer's Eras Tour concert in Dublin, Ireland, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted with the actress's hands on his chest and shoulder. The gesture drew condemnation from many, including Julie, who called it "gross".

But in a recent Instagram Story, she apologized, saying that she was supposed to call it something less vulgar:

"Should’ve said something different than the word gross. It’s not a nice word. … So, I’m issuing an apology right now for using the word — but I think it was really weird. meant to say just weird, not [gross] and weird.”
also-read-trending Trending
Nikki Glaser&#039;s mother Julie apologizes for calling Travis Kelce-Julia Roberts interaction
Nikki Glaser's mother Julie apologizes for calling Travis Kelce-Julia Roberts interaction "gross" (Nikki Glaser Instagram story)

But despite apologizing for using the term "gross," Glaser's mom couldn't help but throw another jab at Julia Roberts in another story posted by Glaser.

"Listen, Julia Roberts, she's a good actress, but she's a terrible flirt," Julie said.

Nikki Glaser and her parents are in Dublin and watched Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert.

Travis Kelce also conversed with Gracie Abrams before Eras Tour appearance

The 2024 offseason will be one to remember for Travis Kelce, and not because of football practice.

He has been present in concerts, whether it be his own Kelce Jam or Coachella. He even joined Taylor Swift onstage when she played at London's Wembley Stadium. And before said surprise appearance, he got to meet and converse with Gracie Abrams.

The burgeoning singer-songwriter, who has opened for a few dates of the Eras Tour and will do so again when it returns Stateside in October, said Tuesday on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up:

“Before we both went on, we were in the tent, and he was like — he went on right before I did, like, I think two songs or something. He’s like, ‘I’ll mess up so you look really good.’”

She continued by praising the Eras Tour as "a community of really supportive people":

“Truly, everyone, whether you’re in the tent or in the top row in the stadium, it’s like everyone is there because there is such deep joy and feeling associated with all of the music that she’s put out over the past 18 years and it’s like, I don’t know. It’s a really magical thing.”

Shortly after Kelce left the stage, Abrams joined Swift onstage for a duet of "Us" from the album Secret of Us.

The Eras Tour will resume tomorrow in Amsterdam. As for Travis Kelce, the Chiefs resume practice on July 21, making July 19 in Gelsenkirchen the latest concert he can attend.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी