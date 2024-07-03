Nikki Glaser's mom retracts "gross" Julia Roberts-Travis Kelce comment, doesn't budge on actress' "weird" behavior

Travis Kelce is very famous off the field as the boyfriend of Taylor Swift. But his recent interaction with Julia Roberts has been the subject of conversation, particularly after comedienne Nikki Glaser's mother Julie's comment.

During the pop singer's Eras Tour concert in Dublin, Ireland, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted with the actress's hands on his chest and shoulder. The gesture drew condemnation from many, including Julie, who called it "gross".

But in a recent Instagram Story, she apologized, saying that she was supposed to call it something less vulgar:

"Should’ve said something different than the word gross. It’s not a nice word. … So, I’m issuing an apology right now for using the word — but I think it was really weird. meant to say just weird, not [gross] and weird.”

Nikki Glaser's mother Julie apologizes for calling Travis Kelce-Julia Roberts interaction "gross" (Nikki Glaser Instagram story)

But despite apologizing for using the term "gross," Glaser's mom couldn't help but throw another jab at Julia Roberts in another story posted by Glaser.

"Listen, Julia Roberts, she's a good actress, but she's a terrible flirt," Julie said.

Nikki Glaser and her parents are in Dublin and watched Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert.

Travis Kelce also conversed with Gracie Abrams before Eras Tour appearance

The 2024 offseason will be one to remember for Travis Kelce, and not because of football practice.

He has been present in concerts, whether it be his own Kelce Jam or Coachella. He even joined Taylor Swift onstage when she played at London's Wembley Stadium. And before said surprise appearance, he got to meet and converse with Gracie Abrams.

The burgeoning singer-songwriter, who has opened for a few dates of the Eras Tour and will do so again when it returns Stateside in October, said Tuesday on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up:

“Before we both went on, we were in the tent, and he was like — he went on right before I did, like, I think two songs or something. He’s like, ‘I’ll mess up so you look really good.’”

She continued by praising the Eras Tour as "a community of really supportive people":

“Truly, everyone, whether you’re in the tent or in the top row in the stadium, it’s like everyone is there because there is such deep joy and feeling associated with all of the music that she’s put out over the past 18 years and it’s like, I don’t know. It’s a really magical thing.”

Shortly after Kelce left the stage, Abrams joined Swift onstage for a duet of "Us" from the album Secret of Us.

The Eras Tour will resume tomorrow in Amsterdam. As for Travis Kelce, the Chiefs resume practice on July 21, making July 19 in Gelsenkirchen the latest concert he can attend.

