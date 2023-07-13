“No love for Tony Romo” – Cowboys’ legendary QB gets usurped by Cam Newton on Brandon Marshall’s podcast

Was it Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, or Tony Romo who were the best quarterbacks in their prime? That was the question that was presented on Brandon Marshall's podcast "I AM ATHLETE".

The former NFL wide receiver asked his co-hosts, Ashley Nicole Moss and Corey Holmes, this question. Moss said that she would go with Cam Newton because of his physicality as a quarterback. She acknowledged Luck's accuracy and said that there is an argument that he could have been the best as well.

Holmes said that he would go with Andrew Luck, mostly due to his accuracy as a quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brandon Marshall: "Who would you take in their prime: Andrew Luck, Tony Romo or Cam Newton?"

Ashley Nicole Moss: "I would probably go Cam, it's just his physical dominance was just insane. When he was in his prime. I mean Super Man for a reason. You could make an argument that Andrew Luck's accuracy was better. I probably wouldn't argue that if if someone tried to make that argument because it's true. Rony Romo had that incredible spin factor about him. I would go Cam.

Corey Holmes: Think I'm going with Andrew Luck just because of the accuracy. I mean you know as a receiver you'd like more of a drop back style quarterback and I guess that is just the receiver in me. It's not easy picking Andrew Luck over Cam Newton.

Brandon Marshall: Wow, no love for Tony Romo. So, I pick Cam Newton, he's the only onethat went to a Super Bowl.

Marshall then pointed out that neither of them had any admiration for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Marshall then went on to say that he, too would choose Cam Newton.

While the former Cowboys quarterback did play 14 seasons in the NFL, 11 of those were as the starter for the Dallas Cowboys. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback did have many highlights, but it has seemed that his flubs throughout his career are all that some remember.

Is QB Tony Romo eligible for the Hall of Fame?

Tony Romo has become a familiar face for NFL fans on CBS every Sunday afternoon. Whether they enjoy his take on certain plays or not. Before he joined Jim Nantz in the booth in 2017, he started 127 games for the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Jim Nantz congratulates Tony Romo on making the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Jim Nantz congratulates Tony Romo on making the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 👏👏👏 https://t.co/ftZPRSG6Go

Since he announced his retirement in April 2017, that would indicate that he has been out of the league for six years. Which makes him eligible to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In fact, he has been eligible for the last two draft class ballots. While his career passer rating is 97.1, there are other things to consider that don't hold Romo in high regard.

It's his postseason record that has dented his NFL resume. He led the Cowboys to the playoffs just four times and won just one game. That right there could prevent him from getting a gold jacket in the future.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes