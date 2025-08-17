"No need to force it": Jets QB Justin Fields defends cautious approach after horrendous preseason outing vs. Giants

After a decent showcase against the Packers last week, fans expected Justin Fields to continue this momentum on Saturday against the New York Giants. However, the quarterback could not live up to these expectations. He completed one of the five attempted passes for four passing yards as the Jets suffered a 31-12 loss.

After an underwhelming performance, the dual-threat quarterback came forward to defend his approach on the field against the Giants. According to a tweet by NFL reporter Harrison Glaser, Fields expressed confidence in his ability to lead the Jets' offense this upcoming season.

"#Jets QB Justin Fields was asked about how he hasn't really been pushing the ball down the field, & said he was thinking about that today on the sideline & that it's bceause of defenses taking it away, not that it isn't being called. 'It'll come. No need to force it. When you try to force it, that's when tipped balls & picks happen, so my mindset is always gonna be to take what the defense gives you.'"

Fields shared playing time on the field on Saturday with Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook. In the fourth quarter, the rookie quarterback scored the only touchdowns for the Jets apart from the two field goals by Nick Folk.

Justin Fields began his NFL journey with the Chicago Bears in 2021. He spent three seasons with them before spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When the dual-threat quarterback joined the Jets, he agreed to a two-year deal worth $40 million and is set to take the role of the team's starting quarterback in 2025.

Jets insider makes comparison between Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers

Last season, the Jets had a disappointing season under Aaron Rodgers. However, they parted ways in February, with Rodgers joining the Steelers while the Jets acquired Fields.

Last month, insider Brian Costello highlighted the difference between the two quarterbacks who have different mentalities, playstyles and leadership qualities.

"Fields is a much different leader than Aaron Rodgers, his predecessor at the position," Costello wrote in an article for the New York Post. "Coach Aaron Glenn has praised the 'quiet confidence' Fields projects. There was nothing quiet about Rodgers."

The Jets' final preseason game is scheduled against the Eagles on August 22. Will Justin Fields get the chance to redeem himself before the start of the season?

