"No one stuck to one team, seeing Luka": Myles Garrett opens up about possibility of Browns rejecting his trade request

Myles Garrett seems completely locked in on the idea of being traded away from the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday for Super Bowl media week. During his appearance, he was asked about his recent decision to request a trade from the Browns. The former Texas A&M Aggie explained that nobody sticks to one team in sports anymore, pointing to NBA guard Luka Doncic as a prime example.

The Dallas Mavericks recently traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about a case where Cleveland refused to move him, Garrett said he's not willing to look that far ahead in the process just yet.

"I mean, it's possible they could do that, but that's a little bit further down the line than I'm willing to look. I know things have changed night by night, and I'm sure people are calling and hopefully making some tempting offers, but I'm here for my opportunity, and I know that most recently, no one stuck to one team - seeing Luka [Doncic]."

Myles Garrett outlook following trade request

Myles Garrett has long been recognized as one of the more dominant defensive players since entering the league back in 2017, selected first overall by the Browns. Over the course of his career, the 29-year-old has amassed one Defensive Player of the Year award and four First-Team All-Pro selections.

However, the one accolade that has eluded Garrett remains the Lombardi Trophy. Cleveland has failed to establish itself as a true Super Bowl contender during Garrett's run with the team. Now, he's looking to make a big move to a team that offers him a better chance to win before his prime years are in the rear-view mirror.

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Myles Garrett - Source: Imagn

There are, of course, plenty of teams in the league that will likely be on the phone to Cleveland GM Andrew Berry, hoping to make a deal for their defensive cornerstone. With that being said, it doesn't sound like the franchise is too keen on giving in to Garrett's request.

Whether or not the Browns can work out a deal that they're comfortable enough with to send Myles Garrett on his way will certainly be one of the biggest stories this offseason.

