"Nobody can believe it": NFL analyst breaks down Commanders playoffs journey as $37,740,000 rookie QB leads team to NFC title game

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has taken the NFL by storm - and nobody can believe it. Daniels was the second overall pick by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft, coming out of LSU. While hopes were high for the franchise's future after drafting Daniels, nobody could have expected the season he's had thus far.

Daniels, who signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract, led Washington to a record of 12-5. The Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game this weekend.

Washington defeated the Detroit Lions in a massive upset last week. Daniels & Co. left Detroit with a 45-31 victory over a team that many were picking to win the Super Bowl. The success of the 24-year-old has been the talk of the league as of late, and NFL analyst PFT Commenter took to "The Ross Tucker Podcast" to share that sentiment.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nobody can believe it," the analyst said. "Nobody could believe it three months ago. Two months ago. When I went to the MNF game in Week 3, it was against the Cincinnati Bengals. What I saw that night ... I could say that the Super Bowl window has opened. I say window because young quarterback. He's incredible. I didn't think that the Super Bowl window would include possibly going to the Super Bowl this year. I just said this is the big picture. It was like a brief losing streak.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night. That was probably Jayden's worst game of the season. I had no idea we were capable of scoring so many points against the Lions. Obviously their defense was a little banged up, I get that. they were losing a lot of guys. We did a good job at slowing down the offense and credit to Dan Campbell."

Expand Tweet

Jayden Daniels faces Jalen Hurts for the NFC Championship

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will head into Lincoln Financial Field to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Championship game on Sunday.

Philadelphia entered the playoff picture as the No. 2 seed in the tournament and is looking to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2023 when they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Eagles won the Lombardi trophy back in 2018, that was before Hurts' arrival to the team when he was drafted in 2020. The Eagles quarterback is seeking his first Super Bowl victory of his career after coming up short in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback