The Dallas Cowboys' search for the 10th head coach in franchise history didn't stretch out all that long. Unlike the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, franchises who embarked on a weeks-long search for a new head coach, the Cowboys interviewed just four candidates - ex-New York Jets HC Robert Saleh, Seattle Seahawks assistant HC Leslie Frazier (names who, incidentally led to them satisfying the Rooney Rule), Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and resident OC Brian Schottenheimer.

When all was said and done, Schottenheimer was promoted to the role of head coach to officially kick off the post-Mike McCarthy era. The fact that the Cowboys didn't request interviews with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, arguably the hottest coaching commodities in this year's cycle, riled up a section of the fanbase. That frustration also greeted Schottenheimer's hiring.

This week, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman offered fans a little perspective on their new head coach. Aikman made it clear that there was no guarantee of success regardless of whether the Chicago Bears won the headlines by hiring Ben Johnson as a first-time head coach.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The one thing I would say is as far as some of the frustration with the fans and feeling like some people weren’t interviewed that maybe should’ve been, some of the hot coaching commodities in this cycle. At the end of the day, a lot of the owners want to win the headlines the day after the press conference," Aikman said on 96.7’s The Musers.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“In Chicago they won the headlines with Ben Johnson… The reality is nobody knows. It feels good because that was the guy so many teams targeted as their head coach. But the reality is nobody knows how these first-time head coaches are going to do."

NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin sends Jerry Jones a warning over Brian Schottenheimer hire

Like most Cowboys fans, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin also wanted the franchise to pursue Deion Sanders as their next head coach. While Jerry Jones reached out to the two-time Super Bowl winner, those discussions never got off the ground and we ultimately didn't see any traction on that front.

Irvin, however, was particularly aggrieved and had more than a few things to say about Jones failing to bring Sanders back to The Star.

This third backend of the Cowboys fan club has never really had that championship story," Irvin said. "If we’re going to pass down the great history of this franchise to keep it alive, you gotta have connectivity," Irvin said on FS1's Speak.

"You’re not giving this generation anything to connect to. Deion, win, lose or draw, he’s connected with this generation."

The Cowboys gave Schottenheimer a four-year deal to line up with Dak Prescott's contract in a bid to ensure they get the most out of the stars on the current roster. Schottenheimer has already started building his coaching staff with former Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus one of the first names to come on board.

Also Read - NFL insider's diary: Jets GM's tough in-tray and Cowboys' plan to get CeeDee Lamb some help

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.