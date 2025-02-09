"Not beating the rigged allegations" - Fans react to NFL's official X account's viral caption on Patrick Mahomes and family

NFL fans were shocked to see the NFL's X/Twitter account share a tweet about Patrick Mahomes' family's appearances in the Super Bowl. Ahead of his third consecutive appearance in the championship game, the league shared a video of Brittany Mahomes with her children with a curious caption.

"Annual Mahomes family trip to the Super Bowl❤️," the caption read.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This message rubbed a lot of people wrong, and fans started calling out the league and bringing up rigging allegations again.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"'annual' yeah you're not beating the rigged allegations," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Annual is such a crazy thing to say," another fan said.

The backlash continued, as even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was mentioned.

"Now @nflcommish act like this s**t isn’t rigged when your PR team tweets s**t like this," one upset fan wrote.

"And yall wonder why the allegations are on," another fan said.

"Casually using the word annual is wild," another fan chimed in.

Rigging allegations have accompanied the Kansas City Chiefs all season long, and after questionable decisions in the divisional round and AFC championship game, fans again started accusing the league of setting the Chiefs for success.

These allegations weren't met with good eyes by league officials and executives, drawing strong responses from the Commissioner and even the Referees Union executive director.

Roger Goodell, NFL Referee Union executive strongly reject claims about officials

In the days leading to Super Bowl LIX, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had a strong response to fans claiming that the referees were purposely favoring the Kansas City Chiefs:

"Well, this sort of reminds me a little bit of 'the script' (a theory from last season), right? But then I write a script, and I have the script for the entire season. Listen, you know, I think from a lot of those theories are things that happen in social media, and they get a new life. As you say, it's not your theory, but it's out there. Nobody wants it to be their theory, and so I understand that."

Additionally, NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green strongly defended the officials, calling the allegations "insulting and preposterous." Plenty of fans will boycott the game, but others will be paying close attention to everything the referees do.

Ron Torbert (referee), Boris Cheek (side judge), Mike Morton (umpire), Max Causey (down judge), Mark Stewart (line judge), Mearl Robinson (field judge), Jonah Monroe (back judge) and Kevin Brown (replay official) will be in charge of officiating Sunday night's contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.