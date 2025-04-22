"Not the ideal way to do business" - NFL fans call out 49ers for lowballing Davante Adams in free agency

Davante Adams dealt a blow to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency, and fans aren’t letting them live it down. After his release by the Jets, Adams drew interest from multiple teams, including the Niners, but their front office reportedly offered him "wholesale" money.
In an interview with The Athletic, Adams said, “I was entertaining the Niners, but they were like, ‘We’re paying wholesale. We ain’t paying retail.’ I didn’t talk to them, but that’s what my agent told me — like five times, that quote. And I was like, ‘OK, well, I’m not a wholesale-type dude.’”
The 32-year-old All-Pro wasn’t having it. He signed a two-year, $46 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams instead, staying close to home in East Palo Alto and getting paid. Fans wasted no time trolling the Niners online. One fan wrote,
"Becoming crystal clear why the #49ers have had so many contract holdouts. This is not the ideal way to do business."
Another said, "He ain’t no Costco item ."
"Own that poverty franchise Davante," a user tweeted.
A fan commented, "that’s what happens when u wanna pay brock shirty all that money."
One X user said, "And this is why Niners will be Super Bowl appearance merchants forever and never Super Bowl WINNERS."
"And then there division rival got him lmao," said another taking a dig at 49ers management.
49ers GM doesn't agree with Davante Adams' version of facts
The Davante Adams free agency saga escalated when 49ers GM John Lynch stepped into the spotlight. After Adams claimed the Niners offered him “wholesale” money and called the vibe “disrespectful,” Lynch made it clear—he’s not buying that narrative. Lynch said on Tuesday,
“I saw that quote and it said his agent had told him that. That wasn’t me. I’ve always had a great deal of respect for Davante. That didn’t line up. He's on a divisional rival, we're gonna have our work cut out covering him and playing against him. He's a really good player. If there was any disrespect taken, none was intended."
All said and done, now Adams will face the Niners twice a year, suiting up for a division rival.
