"Not picking Lawrence Taylor is wild" - NFL fans react to Kevin Durant's choice for best linebacker of all time

NFL fans consider retired 2x Super Bowl champion Lawrence Taylor as arguably the best linebacker of all time. He spent 13 seasons with the New York Giants from 1981 to 1993. During his career in the league, Taylor played 184 games and recorded 142.0 sacks, two fumbles and nine interceptions.

NBA star Kevin Durant does not have Lawrence Taylor as the greatest linebacker of all time. On social media, while replying to this question, the 2x NBA champion picked ex-Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis. Durant shared a GIF of Lewis celebrating on the field to reveal his answer.

NFL fans reacted to Kevin Durant's pick for the greatest linebacker of all time.

"Not picking LT is wild, but guess some don't consider him a linebacker like that," one fan commented.

"It's hard to argue against Lawrence Taylor. He redefined that position," another fan said.

"Lawrence Taylor and it's not even close," this fan wrote.

"KD you are way off here. Ray couldn't handle the way tougher and more physical 70s and 80's era of linebacking," another fan said.

"Playing like LT didn't set every bar in the book," this fan wrote.

"Over LT you smoking dust my guy lol ain't no way & I f**k with Ray but they legitimately had to change the rules for LT he was just different," one fan commented.

Lawrence Taylor shares words of motivation with Giants ahead of 2025 season

In May, Lawrence Taylor arrived at the Giants' facility for a special meet and greet with the players. He had a session with them and shared some words of motivation to prepare them for the upcoming season. Last year, the Giants finished with a disappointing 3-14 record.

"Giants defense. I mean, that the most important thing," Taylor said. "When I came into and sat into the room... when I first got here, it was really important to me, for me to know what everybody is doing..."

"You've got to know your position. And if I do my job right, guess what? He becomes a better player. The guy beside me becomes a better player if I do my job right. I love the game of football. I mean, I wish I could still play but I am too goddman old. You guys got to be like a one big unit... Go out there like a bunch of crazy dogs and have some fun."

The Giants picked ex-Penn State star Abdul Carter in the first round of this year's draft. Carter had requested to wear Lawrence Taylor's retired No.56 jersey. But after his request was denied, Carter settled for No.51.

