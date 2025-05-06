"This screams of entitlement" - Colin Cowherd goes nuclear on Abdul Carter asking Lawrence Taylor's legendary No. 56 jersey

New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter may only be days into his NFL career, but he’s already sparked debate across the league for his request to wear one of the most iconic jersey numbers in football history.

Carter was selected at No. 3 out of Penn State and asked to wear No. 56, a number famously worn and retired by Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. The request was swiftly denied, and the backlash soon followed.

On Monday’s episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd didn’t hold back.

“That is so ridiculous," Cowherd said. "That is like going to the Yankees and saying, ‘Can I wear No. 2?’ You don’t ask for Lawrence Taylor’s jersey. How about you learn to carry a veteran’s bag before you ask for his jersey?”

The longtime FOX Sports host called the move "tone-deaf" and criticized Carter’s perceived lack of self-awareness.

“This screams of entitlement,” Cowherd said. “It screams for a lack of self-awareness. Those jerseys are retired.”

New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter’s jersey controversy sparks debate

Abdul Carter also reportedly attempted to claim No. 11, the number worn by longtime New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms. Although Simms was open to the idea, his family objected, leading the team to withhold the number out of respect.

The series of high-profile requests has drawn criticism from NFL veterans and media members. Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski commented on the matter during his podcast's latest episode.

“Was he serious asking for LT’s number?" Gronkowski said on Saturday, via 'Dudes on Dudes.' Yeah, you were a high draft pick, but LT is an absolute legend. You gotta prove yourself. That’s crazy.”

Carter humbly responded in a now-deleted tweet, acknowledging Taylor’s greatness despite the noise. He said the moment would motivate him to earn his place in the league.

New York previously allowed players to wear retired or unofficially retired numbers, most recently in 2024, when wide receiver Malik Nabers was permitted to wear No. 1 after receiving approval from the family of Ray Flaherty.

Carter enters the league as one of the most promising defensive prospects in the class. At Penn State, he was known for his sideline-to-sideline speed and aggressive style, drawing early comparisons to Lawrence Taylor. However, off the field, his number request has become a reminder of the reverence NFL franchises maintain for their legends.

Taylor remains one of the most revered figures in Giants history. His No. 56 jersey was officially retired in 1994, and he has since maintained an active role in representing the franchise.

For Carter, the message from the team's history is clear: respect must be earned, not worn.

