“Not really sure what happened”- Rob Gronkowski delivers honest assessment of Travis Kelce’s wild opening pitch at MLB game

Travis Kelce threw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game last week and well, it's safe to say it left a lot to be desired. The two-time Super Bowl champion tight end may be a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron. But when it comes to the diamond, his performance fell flat.

Kelce released the pitch and immediately everything seemed to go wrong. With his Mom Donna, accompanying him to the mound, the Chiefs tight end got into position and even attempted a wind-up. The baseball hit the ground halfway between the mound and homeplate. His reaction said it all as he seemed embarassed, the way his pitch was executed.

Now, another Super Bowl-winning tight end has entered the conversation and given his take on Kelce's first pitch. Rob Gronkowski was asked by Kay Adams on her "Up and Adams" morning show what he thought about the pitch.

“I'm actually surprised, you know, how terrible he did, I thought he was going to put it right down the middle. But he kind of like just chucked it right into the ground. I think he was nervous. He has power, you see that power? I'm not really sure what happened. We would have to talk to him.”-Rob Gronkowski

Gronk said that he was quite surprised that Travis Kelce did so poorly. The 33-year-old said that he thought the ball would have glided to the plate right down the middle with no issues, but it seemed like he just 'chucked it'.

Rob Gronkowski said that he thinks that perhaps that he was just nervous about throwing it, that it kind of just flopped. Gronk said that he would need to talk to the Chiefs tight end to find out what actually happened to him out on the field.

Travis Kelce blames football on bad pitch

There may have been many sports fans that were roasting Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce about his failed first pitch last week. But, the tight end took a dig at himself as well.

Travis retweeted the video of the pitch and said that he has been spiking a football for the last 10 years, and that is the reast he threw the baseball towards the ground.

"Been spiking a football for the past 10 years… can you tell?"

His teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also retweeted the video of his tight end's failed approach. The former college baseball player found the pitch to be hysterical.

