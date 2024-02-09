O.J. Simpson breaks silence on speculation about suffering from cancer 

Recently, news began circulating that O.J. Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Local10.com broke the news about Simpson's health condition, and so far there has been no confirmation regarding it from the former NFL running back's side.

Simpson, however, did recently post a video on X, formerly known as Twitter. In that video, he mentioned how there are reports about him being in 'hospice care', which is not the reality.

He said:

"Hey, X world, hospice? You talking about hospice? No, I am not in any hospice. I don't know who put that out there, but whoever put that out there. I guess it's like… can’t trust the media in any event."

"I'm hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well, so, hey guys, take care, and have a good Super Bowl weekend.”

O.J. Simpson mentioned never trusting the media, and he could be referring to the cancer news as well. While the possibility of him having prostate cancer cannot be ruled out, nothing has been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story, and more details will be added as things become more clear.

O.J. Simpson is ready for the Super Bowl game on Sunday

Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

O.J. Simpson mentioned in the video that he will be hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The 76-year-old finished his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, where he played for two seasons.

There is no guarantee that he'll be cheering for the 49ers on Sunday as they'll be going against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are defending champions.

Simpson played 11 seasons in the NFL, the majority of them with the Buffalo Bills. He is a Hall of Famer who has been to the Pro Bowls six times, named to five All-Pro teams and is one of only a few running backs to have won the MVP Award.

In his illustrious career, Simpson rushed for 11,236 yards 2,404 carries, and had 203 receptions for 2,142 yards while scoring 76 touchdowns.