"OBJ still forcing Baker Mayfield to throw INTs" - Shannon Sharpe takes yet another dig at Browns QB 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was officially cleared of COVID protocol on Friday afternoon, just in time to make the start against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas afternoon.

Unfortunately for Mayfield, the struggles he has faced all season were also back with him. Mayfield threw a shocking four interceptions against the Green Bay Packers as the Browns lost their second consecut]ive game 24-22.

"Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe took to Twitter to express his feelings about Mayfield and his performance on Christmas afternoon. Sharpe referenced the Baker Mayfield/Odell Beckham Jr. drama in a light-hearted manner on the quarterback's issues. With Odell Beckham Jr. now a member of the Los Angeles Rams since the beginning of November, Mayfield has thrown eight more interceptions since Beckham's departure.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe I see OBJ still forcing Baker to throw ints in Cleveland. I see OBJ still forcing Baker to throw ints in Cleveland.

Baker Mayfield's interception struggles still an issue on Christmas Day

At times, throughout the Christmas afternoon of Week 16, it seemed that the Browns could compete for victory. But every time Cleveland got a little closer, Mayfield threw an interception.

PFF @PFF Baker Mayfield is in the giving spirit

Baker Mayfield is in the giving spirit https://t.co/CmD843M6qB

Four interceptions later, Mayfield just couldn't get out of his own way. Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe commented that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was clearly not the issue when it came to Mayfield's bad throws and interceptions.

While the blame game came from both Beckham and Mayfield at the time of the wide receiver's release, it hasn't solved the problems that the Browns have been having. Between a shoulder and an ankle injury, both have been considered aspects that have hindered Mayfield's ability to get the ball downfield and into the receiver's hands.

Sharpe was trying to make it clear that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. alone shouldn't be blamed for Mayfield's interceptions this season, which most NFL fans would likely agree with.

Mayfield's timing and accuracy are much worse than they were at the beginning of his NFL career. It's unclear whether that is due to the shoulder injury that he has been dealing with, but it's likely. However, that won't be fully known until after a complete recovery.

The Browns' loss to the Green Bay Packers has now officially taken Cleveland out of the playoff conversation. With a 7-8 record, the Browns sit bottom of the AFC North division with two games remaining in the season.

The high expectations that the Browns and their fans had for themselves after a playoff run in 2020 haven't exactly panned out as they had hoped.

