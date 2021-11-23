Odell Beckham Jr.'s girlfriends: Lauren Wood and other women OBJ has dated

Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend Lauren Wood recently announced her pregnancy, and the two are expecting their first child together. Wood is an American model and Instagram star. She has appeared on Wild n’ out an MTV comedy show. She also has a large following from her social media posts on workout routines and fitness advice. Wood had been an influential presence on social media even before she started dating OBJ.

The Los Angeles Rams receiver is a natural lightning rod on and off the field. Beckham and Lauren Wood have dated since 2019, but the star receiver has been linked to other famous women ever since he burst onto the scene as a scene-stealing, flashy wide receiver for the New York Giants. Here's a look at his dating history:

Amber Rose

Actress and model Amber Rose was at one point romantically connected to Odell Beckham. Although neither party ever publicly confirmed their relationship, the two were reportedly dating from 2015 to 2017. Rose has said in an interview that she is just friends with OBJ.

Daph Punk @daphalex_ ohhhhh nahhh amber rose and odell beckham just pulled up to vip on a scooter 😭 ohhhhh nahhh amber rose and odell beckham just pulled up to vip on a scooter 😭 https://t.co/CWh8deLkxs

Polyxeni Ferfeli

Polyxeni Ferfeli is a Greek model who also sells personalized clothing. Odell Beckham and Ferfeli were first spotted as a couple in 2017. Notably on Instagram, Ferfeli and Beckham were an online fixture for a short period of time, ending their relationship around 2018.

Bella Hadid

Isabella Khair Hadid, also known as Bella Hadid, is an American supermodel who was also voted Model of the Year in 2016 by her peers. Rumors surrounding Odell Beckham and Hadid's relationship heated up online when the two were seen together in 2016. However, the assumptions proved to be short-lived when it was confirmed that the two were in separate relationships.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian, one of the Kardashian sisters, also made it to the list of OBJ's rumored love interests when the two were spotted at a party flirting and getting cozy with each other. Soon after, Khloe went on Twitter to confirm that the two were not dating. OBJ also denied the rumors and complained that the reported gossip was an invasion of his privacy.

Jeanna Kelley @jeannathomas I am so glad Odell Beckham, Jr. is dating Khloe Kardashian so I can enjoy tweets like this. I am so glad Odell Beckham, Jr. is dating Khloe Kardashian so I can enjoy tweets like this. https://t.co/31MvXtnU4a

Zendaya

Before Tom Holland, Hollywood actress Zendaya was the subject of rumors that claimed she was dating Odell Beckham. The media spotted the two at an NBA game and later at the Grammy after-party. The rumors did not gain any traction as the two confirmed that they were only friends.

Kristen Vicky @HQCelebrity1 Zendaya & Odell Beckham Jr | NY Knicks game (28.11.2016) Zendaya & Odell Beckham Jr | NY Knicks game (28.11.2016) https://t.co/sDb7OxZt2x

Edited by Piyush Bisht