"OBJ still causing problems" - Shannon Sharpe roasts Baker Mayfield for yet another interception 

NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe had some choice words for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his performance in the game against the Detroit Lions. Sharpe took to Twitter to show a play in which Mayfield overthrew wide receiver Jarvis Landry and was intercepted by Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye. Mayfield went 15 of 29 for 176 passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Browns went on to defeat the Lions 13-10 at home.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot #Browns Jarvis Landry doesn't know why he's not getting the ball more, says playmakers are doing their best but Baker Mayfield's 'got to get healthy'; OBJ saga hurt and still stings cleveland.com/browns/2021/11… #Browns Jarvis Landry doesn't know why he's not getting the ball more, says playmakers are doing their best but Baker Mayfield's 'got to get healthy'; OBJ saga hurt and still stings cleveland.com/browns/2021/11…

Sharpe, an eight-time Pro Bowl tight end, stated in the tweet that “OBJ [is] still causing problems”, which is in reference to former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. being blamed by some for the team’s woes.

Entering the game against the Lions, the Browns were 26th in the league in passing yards at 2,097 yards and 27th in TD passes with 10. As a member of the Browns, Beckham Jr. had 1,586 receiving yards and seven TDs. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had just 17 receptions with 232 yards receiving and zero TDs in six games for the Browns this year.

It is not the first time one half of the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed has gone after Baker Mayfield. Sharpe has made previous comments stating how some people have placed way too much blame for the Browns’ issues on OBJ. An argument can be made that perhaps Mayfield and even head coach Kevin Stefanski have felt an elevated amount of pressure to put the ball in the hands of the former AP Rookie of the Year.

“Well, if you get three turnovers and one of them turns into a pick-six," Sharpe said on the show. "And your running back is running for 10 yards a carry, which opens up the entire offense. Play action is what the Cleveland Browns’ offense is predicated on.”

When the dust settled, the Browns ended up parting ways with OBJ, which was the best result for everyone involved in the situation. Cleveland are moving on with life after OBJ against any hiccups in their locker room. The departure was supposed to alleviate some of the stress that weighed on the number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Beckham Jr. was able to decide where he wanted to take his talents, choosing the Los Angeles Rams over several suitors.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Despite being on different rosters, the play of both Mayfield and Beckham Jr. will be watched closely for the rest of this season. The story being told was that the two players would not be able to get on the same page in Cleveland. Mayfield went 14 of 21 for 218 passing yards with two TDs in the game after OBJ was cut against the Bengals. In the last two games post-OBJ, Mayfield has three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Edited by Piyush Bisht