Odell Beckham Jr. posts an encouraging message for Baker Mayfield for his fresh start with Panthers

Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield were teammates in Cleveland for the Browns for a few years. Many thought they'd be one of the best QB-WR duos for years to come at the time.

Beckham, however, became frustrated with how he was being used by the team. He was eventually released. Then, he went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams mid-season last year. He won Super Bowl 2022 with the team.

Beckham became a free agent following the 2021-2022 season and still remains free to sign with anyone. He hasn't signed with a team, thus far, this offseason.

His former quarterback, Mayfield, was traded this offseason to the Carolina Panthers after the Browns acquired Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

The NFL tweeted a picture of Mayfield in his new Panthers uniform ahead of their first pre-season game on Saturday.

Emmett Golden @egoldie80 OBJ comments on the NFL’s Baker Mayfield post. OBJ comments on the NFL’s Baker Mayfield post. https://t.co/861wf1dnk9

Beckham commented by saying:

"Go shine!!!!!!"

Mayfield is currently in a quarterback battle in Carolina with Sam Darnold for the starting job.

Mayfield started for the Panthers and threw 4-of-7 for 45 yards. While he didn't blow anyone's mind with his performance, it seems the Panthers are confident enough to make him their starter for the regular season.

Odell Beckham Jr. forced his way out of Cleveland due to Baker Mayfield not throwing him the ball

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Although the gesture was nice and with them most likely being friends today, let's not forget what made these two former teammates break up.

The wide receiver started his career in New York with the Giants before being traded to the Browns. He seemingly grew frusturated with the Browns over time, and he made it apparent last season.

Last season, the wide receiver's father shared a video on Instagram that featured a compilation of Mayfield missing Beckham on open plays.

Nate Ulrich @ByNateUlrich



OBJ added he has yet to talk to Baker Mayfield and was asleep when his dad shared video on Instagram taking shot at the QB: "So a lot of things were out of my control." ICYMI: Odell Beckham Jr. on breakup with #Browns : "There really was no closure."OBJ added he has yet to talk to Baker Mayfield and was asleep when his dad shared video on Instagram taking shot at the QB: "So a lot of things were out of my control." beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… ICYMI: Odell Beckham Jr. on breakup with #Browns: "There really was no closure."OBJ added he has yet to talk to Baker Mayfield and was asleep when his dad shared video on Instagram taking shot at the QB: "So a lot of things were out of my control." beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p…

After the video went viral online, the Browns excused Beckham from practice and then eventually released him.

In his time with the Browns, he recorded 1,586 receiving yards, 114 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Beckham cleared waivers, and the Los Angeles Rams signed him to a one-year $1.25 million deal with incentives.

In seven regular-season games with the Rams, he recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns before becoming a Super Bowl champion.

It seems as if the past is behind the two. Hopefully, when Beckham signs to his next team, Mayfield will have a positive message for him as well.

